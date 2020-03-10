Philomath City Council slows increase on water rates, halves General Fund fee

The Boulevard Apartments and Millpond Crossing subdivision — both of those projects progressing quickly — have brought in additional revenue.

Before last July, the base fee had been $14 with the volume charge per unit of water consumed of $4.40. The approved plan shows a monthly base charge increase from $24 to $24.50 and a volume charge per unit of water consumed increase from $5.10 to $5.35 per unit. One unit equals 100 cubic feet or 748 gallons of water.

“When we needed some surety in terms of additional financing and exploration ... we went with the more aggressive schedule,” Mayor Eric Niemann said. “And now as things have turned out, we want to make sure that the rate payers get a break where we can provide it.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sewer rates had not changed since July 2018 but the city did do a volume charge per unit of water consumed increase from $5.25 to $6.25.

The city said important projects involving failing sewer lines and undersized pipes have not been started because of a lack of funding out of the Sewer Fund. Those now appear to be moving forward based on what appears in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan. Project areas include North 11th Street and South 16th, 17th and 18th streets.