Philomath City Council slows increase on water rates, halves General Fund fee

The Philomath City Council softened its approach to utility rate increases and cut the General Fund fee in half during its meeting Monday night.
In what must be welcoming news to those on tight residential budgets, a bright forecast of the city’s finances led to the council’s decision. A much lower-than-expected interest rate on a water treatment plant loan and a faster-than-expected buildout of major developments were key factors.
The City Council took an aggressive approach to water rate increases primarily because of the need to replace a water treatment plant reaching the end of its life. Specifically, the city needed to make sure it had enough revenue to pay the debt service on the new loan.
As a result, residents saw $5 increases to the base rate last July and again in January. The original proposal, which passed on a tight 4-3 council vote, included base fee increases to $28 on July 1, $32 on Jan. 1, 2021, and $35 on July 1, 2021.
“As we look at it now, what we’re seeing is a much smaller increase this year will get us there because the council was a little bit more aggressive in getting that money set aside early,” City Manager Chris Workman said.
The city will now not have to borrow as much with money available, for example, to pay for engineering and even the start of construction. The most significant development involves the interest rate on the new loan — originally estimated at 4.5%. Discussions with Business Oregon revealed that Philomath could borrow through the Safe Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund at a much lower rate — last month it was at 2.15%.
The Boulevard Apartments and Millpond Crossing subdivision — both of those projects progressing quickly — have brought in additional revenue.
Before last July, the base fee had been $14 with the volume charge per unit of water consumed of $4.40. The approved plan shows a monthly base charge increase from $24 to $24.50 and a volume charge per unit of water consumed increase from $5.10 to $5.35 per unit. One unit equals 100 cubic feet or 748 gallons of water.
“When we needed some surety in terms of additional financing and exploration ... we went with the more aggressive schedule,” Mayor Eric Niemann said. “And now as things have turned out, we want to make sure that the rate payers get a break where we can provide it.”
Sewer rates had not changed since July 2018 but the city did do a volume charge per unit of water consumed increase from $5.25 to $6.25.
The city said important projects involving failing sewer lines and undersized pipes have not been started because of a lack of funding out of the Sewer Fund. Those now appear to be moving forward based on what appears in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan. Project areas include North 11th Street and South 16th, 17th and 18th streets.
“I think what you’ll tend to get from staff consistently is that we’re going to be a little more conservative when we forecast revenues and we’re going to be a little bit more conservative when we forecast expenses so we are giving you worst-case scenario,” Workman explained. “And then as things play out, hopefully they play out the way that we’re projecting and then we don’t have to do as much of an increase and not have to pay as much.”
The council approved a resolution to set the utility fees on a unanimous vote.
Earlier in the meeting, councilors approved a 50% reduction — from $10 to $5 per month — in the General Fund fee imposed on residents for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Councilors established the fee while facing fiscal shortfalls with the intention of revisiting it each year to determine whether it remains a need based on the financial outlook. The approved ordinance included a five-year sunset clause on the fee, which means it would expire following the 2021-22 fiscal year.
In other news from the March 9 meeting:
• Councilors approved the city’s Capital Improvement Plan for the 2020-21 fiscal year on a 7-0 vote. The plan includes various infrastructure, building and equipment needs.
• Councilors approved a motion to grant Councilor Matthew Thomas consent for absence from meetings that had occurred within a 60-day period. The City Council had taken a look at declaring a vacancy in the seat held by Thomas because of absences, a procedure outlined in the city charter. (See separate story).
• Two residents spoke to councilors during visitor comments — one with complaints about the Millpond Crossing housing development and the other seeking clarification on system development charge reimbursements involving The Boulevard Apartments.
• Finance Director Joan Swanson reported that the city will be transitioning to a new company for information technology support. The city has experienced major issues for several weeks, including periods when the police department has not been able to function. Swanson said the cost will be approximately $20,000 more per year and will be included in the proposed 2020-21 budget.