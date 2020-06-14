Philomath City Council to continue virtual meetings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Philomath’s city councilors plan to continue meeting through videoconferencing with no definitive date on when in-person gatherings will resume.

Based on questions that a few councilors have received, the question of when to return to physical meetings has been on the mind of some citizens. Since the implementation of virtual meetings, the public not been utilizing the available options to share their views.

It’s something that bothers Councilor Chas Jones.

“We really haven’t had any public input, which is very abnormal for city of Philomath,” Jones said during the June 8 meeting. “I think it’s worth us thinking about how to get the public more involved again.”

At the meeting, the agenda included a public hearing on the 2019-20 fiscal year city budget. The only comments came from councilors themselves with no written submissions.

Jones asked if there would be a way for the public to comment at meetings through the Zoom application. The city did experience unacceptable behavior during a city committee meeting earlier this spring.