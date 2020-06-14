Philomath City Council to continue virtual meetings

Philomath’s city councilors plan to continue meeting through videoconferencing with no definitive date on when in-person gatherings will resume.
Based on questions that a few councilors have received, the question of when to return to physical meetings has been on the mind of some citizens. Since the implementation of virtual meetings, the public not been utilizing the available options to share their views.
It’s something that bothers Councilor Chas Jones.
“We really haven’t had any public input, which is very abnormal for city of Philomath,” Jones said during the June 8 meeting. “I think it’s worth us thinking about how to get the public more involved again.”
At the meeting, the agenda included a public hearing on the 2019-20 fiscal year city budget. The only comments came from councilors themselves with no written submissions.
Jones asked if there would be a way for the public to comment at meetings through the Zoom application. The city did experience unacceptable behavior during a city committee meeting earlier this spring.
“My concern would be just the security of the meeting,” Councilor Doug Edmonds said. “Early on when we first started this, we had some inappropriate visitors and then we locked it down after that. I think giving staff an opportunity to, shall we say, vet the visitors before they come in ... just like when they’re coming into a room, people recognize who’s in the room and we need to do the same kind of thing.”
City Manager Chris Workman fears that some people might again cross the line into being inappropriate if allowed to access all of Zoom’s communication features.
“People tend to be a little less guarded or filtered when they’re sitting at home in their computer room than what they do when they walk into a public building with a city attorney and police chief sitting at the table across from them,” Workman said. “That would be my only concern — the potential for some misbehavior that could take place. But short of that, we can capture the audio, capture the minutes, and I don’t really have any other concerns.”
For the most part, behavior at past in-person city meetings has not been a huge issue, although there have been a few tense moments during discussions on contentious issues.
The city has published on its website and on meeting agendas a list of options that the public can consider to provide their views. Up until 4 p.m. on the day of meetings, citizens can call or email the city recorder to sign up to comment.
Also, written comments can be submitted through email or delivered to the City Hall drop box and will be included if received by noon on the day of the meeting. Written comments can also be mailed to the city’s address and it’s suggested that be done three or four days prior to the meeting.
City Recorder Ruth Post said she would see no reason to change that parameter and others appeared to agree.
“I think that gives everyone pretty ample opportunity,” Mayor Eric Niemann said.
However, confusing the matter is that on agendas under “Visitor Comments,” the city refers to its emergency declaration with the stated restriction that “verbal visitors’ comments has been temporarily suspended” and to submit written comments prior to the meeting.
Jones made a motion to change the emergency resolution language that shows verbal comments can be made at virtual meetings and it passed on a unanimous vote.
For now, Councilor Matthew Thomas hopes to continue to meet through videoconferencing. Thomas said he is diabetic, which as an underlying health condition, puts him at risk if he was to contract COVID-19.
“I think at the present time, I don’t think we know enough,” Thomas said about the scale of virus transmission in relation to restrictions in place. “It’s still scary enough that I don’t think we’re ready for in-person meetings or things like that. There’s not a lot of room in the council chambers for very many people.”
The city has experience in how many people can fit inside council chambers. At the June 1 municipal court hearings, the number of people that could fit in was limited to 10.
Edmonds believes the city should continue with what it’s been doing.
“I don’t know if they’re shy on technology or what the situation is but I think we’ve given ample opportunity,” Edmonds said. “I do appreciate the discussion because I too like to see input from the public.”
In other news from the June 8 meeting:
• The city received no comments for a public hearing on the fiscal year 2020-21 budget. Jones provided information on unemployment and commented on other economic impacts.
• The council approved a proclamation to recognize and celebrate Philomath High’s graduating seniors.
• The council approved an engineer’s report for a proposed Landmark Drive Local Improvement District and scheduled a public hearing on the proposal for July 13. Councilors discussed the issue for several minutes prior to the vote.
• The council approved 4-3 to move forward draft language for a proposed city charter amendment to stagger councilor terms, increase term limits and extend residency requirements with a public hearing scheduled for June 22.
• The council approved an Oregon Liquor Control Commission off-premises permit application for Eats & Treats to be able to sell full, sealed bottles of wine with takeout orders. Police Chief Ken Rueben reported no issues. The council also waived the city’s $75 permit fee.
• Councilor David Low reviewed the 2019 annual report for Philomath Community Services with the council. The report showed that last year, PCS served 1,992 unduplicated individuals in 1,394 families; total volunteer hours of 23,253; several in-kind donations to the food bank, gleaners, June’s Kids Kloset and the Holiday Cheer program; $43,758 in grants; and $33,266 in donations from 163 donors.
• The council agreed to allow the city manager to move forward with the signing of an intergovernmental agreement with Benton County that is needed to distribute funds being made available to business owners through a $150,000 Community Development Block Grant. The grant application named recipients as unincorporated parts of Benton County, Philomath, Monroe and Adair Village. Workman said there was no cost to the city and the matter would be sent to Brewer for review.
• The council voted to not pursue further legal action at this time in the fight against passage of Senate Bill 1573, which limited cities’ ability to forward annexation issues to the voters. The city also voted to direct the Planning Commission to review the city charter’s section on annexations. (See related story).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!