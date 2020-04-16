Philomath Classic Car Show cancels this summer’s event

The Philomath Classic Car Show has become the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, organizer Adrian Ferbrache said Thursday morning.
“It took us a couple of weeks to decide on this,” Ferbrache said. “With the parameters we have to work with, there’s not enough time to put this together.”
With social distancing in place because of the virus — a restriction that could remain for several more weeks or even months — Ferbrache believes many people would be skeptical about attending the July 11 event. Besides, a high number of car show volunteers, car owners and attendees are older and considered to be in the at-risk category.
“A lot of people are 60 and 70 and above and you see the crowds that come over after the (Frolic & Rodeo) parade,” said Ferbrache, who added that this year’s show would’ve been the 23rd. “Why take a chance on people getting exposed ... we’ll err on the side of caution.”
Events such as the car show depend on the generosity of sponsors to be able to pay the bills.
“A lot of our sponsors, their doors are locked or their business in down 80%,” Ferbrache said. “Why put it on if there are only two vendors and 30 cars?”
Philomath is not the only car show canceling its plans for the summer. The popular Function 4 Junction Cruise & Show ‘n Shine announced that it’s canceling this year’s event. The Junction City show had been scheduled for June 5-6. The Graffiti Weekend car show in Roseburg, scheduled for the same weekend as the Philomath Classic Car Show, has not yet made any official announcements on its event other than it “is still being held pending further notice.”
The Philomath committee’s Jane Callahan is putting together a letter that will go out to sponsors, vendors and longtime participants. Said Ferbrache, “We feel like we owe that to them.”
Organizers had planned to include a remembrance event for longtime announcer Rod Holland, who died last month at age 72. Ferbrache said it will be a part of the 2021 show.
“It was difficult to do,” Ferbrache said said of the cancellation. “We just agonized over it for several weeks and just decided to cancel with the feedback that we had gotten from a few people and the time frame more than anything else.”
