Philomath committee moves forward $14.7 million proposed budget

The Philomath Budget Committee approved a $14.7 million operating budget for fiscal year 2020-21 during a meeting Wednesday night in what city officials said represents a 16% decrease to the General Fund and a 50% increase in the Land, Building and Equipment Fund.

Seven members of the City Council, including the mayor, and seven citizen members from the community make up the committee, which had met three times since mid-April through videoconferencing. The budget passed on a 9-2 vote with three members absent.

​The City Council will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. June 8 during its regular monthly meeting. After the hearing, councilors will hold their final deliberation and vote to approve or reject the budget.

The city welcomes comments from the public on the budget but they must be received by noon on the day of the meeting through email (ruth.post@philomathoregon.gov) or in the City Hall parking lot drop box. Comments can also be mailed (P.O. Box 400, Philomath, OR 97370) but must be in the hands of the city by the day of the meeting.