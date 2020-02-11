You are the owner of this article.
Philomath Community Foundation receives $2,500 grant

Philomath Community Foundation logo
PHILOMATHCOMMUNITYFOUNDATION.COM

The Oregon Community Foundation’s Esta Rose Fund recently awarded a $2,500 grant to the Philomath Community Foundation to be used for general support.

Max Williams, president and chief executive officer for the Oregon Community Foundation, said his organization appreciates the Philomath Community Foundation’s work on behalf of the community.

“We are uniquely based in the Philomath area — representing local values and concerns,“ said Joe Malcom, PCF’s board of director’s president. “This generous grant helps us continue to promote local philanthropy and to partner with others, supporting projects that meet the needs of the Philomath community.”

