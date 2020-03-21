Philomath Connection bus now free to ride

The Philomath Connection bus, which runs between Philomath and Corvallis and includes stops at Oregon State University, has announced that it will stop charging fares effective immediately.

Riders are asked to take the following precautions:

• Board and exit the bus using the back door unless physically unable to do so.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

• Unless you are in a mobility device that requires securement, no sitting or standing in the wheelchair securement area.

• Continue to help stop the spread of germs by avoiding close contact with other people, covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow, and avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

In addition, schedules for the Linn Benton Loop are changing. The system has been battling declining ridership because of the coronavirus outbreak as well as staff absences.

The Loop service, which has seen a decline in ridership of 78 percent on some routes, will move to just the AM commute and the PM commute routes as of Monday. For an updated schedule go to https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/cts/page/linn-benton-loop-and-albany-transit-system-adjusted-schedule.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0