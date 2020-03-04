Philomath continues lodging tax discussion at committee level

“I think there’s a lot of benefit to implementing the tax,” Jones said. “I don’t see about a down side; I’m curious to know what angles the public will bring to the conversation when they have a chance to weigh in.”

Jones said he definitely does not see a TLT as a “cash grab” but as an opportunity to bring more people to town to spend money in Philomath businesses.

Councilor David Low, who chairs the committee, said a TLT would tie into the city’s Strategic Plan goals that were established around economic development and tourism.

Workman said he feels it’s important to establish the “why” of implementing a TLT.

“Is it more helpful to come at it with some ideas, projects, plans, at least concepts, already in place?” Workman said about preparing for an eventual discussion at the City Council level. “Does it help to reach out to the chamber ahead of time and say, ‘hey, if we had a TLT, would there be some projects that you might be interested in doing or events you’re interested in pursuing?”

The city manager provided the committee with information on TLTs in other cities, including rate and revenue numbers. Most of the rates fall in the 6% to 9% range.