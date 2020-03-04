Philomath continues lodging tax discussion at committee level

The prospect of establishing a transient lodging tax on overnight stays in Philomath appears to be a possibility with the city manager planning to research specific information while collecting feedback from tourism-related organizations. Late this summer or early this fall, the discussion could end up on a City Council agenda.
The city’s Finance and Administration Committee first talked about bringing a TLT to Philomath during its Feb. 4 meeting in light of a 175-space recreational vehicle park coming in. TLTs are those charges added on to your hotel or RV space rental bill.
Depending on various factors, the lodging tax could bring in a comfortable level of revenue to the city. At the committee's Feb. 28 meeting, City Manager Chris Workman shared conservative estimates on anticipated TLT revenue. Using various assumptions involving the RV park — for example, per night rates and occupancy rates for long-term and short-term stays — the expected annual revenue could be anywhere from $19,612 to $113,244.
“Under a number of scenarios, we can easily get into the $40,000 to $50,000 range, which I think is substantial and probably worth pursuing,” Workman said.
Councilor Chas Jones, who sits on the committee, said he feels like something needs to go before the public on the issue so they can share their viewpoints.
“I think there’s a lot of benefit to implementing the tax,” Jones said. “I don’t see about a down side; I’m curious to know what angles the public will bring to the conversation when they have a chance to weigh in.”
Jones said he definitely does not see a TLT as a “cash grab” but as an opportunity to bring more people to town to spend money in Philomath businesses.
Councilor David Low, who chairs the committee, said a TLT would tie into the city’s Strategic Plan goals that were established around economic development and tourism.
Workman said he feels it’s important to establish the “why” of implementing a TLT.
“Is it more helpful to come at it with some ideas, projects, plans, at least concepts, already in place?” Workman said about preparing for an eventual discussion at the City Council level. “Does it help to reach out to the chamber ahead of time and say, ‘hey, if we had a TLT, would there be some projects that you might be interested in doing or events you’re interested in pursuing?”
The city manager provided the committee with information on TLTs in other cities, including rate and revenue numbers. Most of the rates fall in the 6% to 9% range.
Most of the TLT discussion centered around how the revenue could be spent. State law dictates that 70% of the revenue must be used for tourism-related promotions, facilities or financing debt related to a facility that would fall in that category, City Attorney Jim Brewer told the committee. The city would be able to use the remaining 30% for any general purpose.
Tourism-related facilities would include, for example, a visitor center that based on the state statute has the “substantial purpose of supporting tourism or accommodating tourist activities.” The Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce could be a fit for the type of organization that would run such a center.
To define activities as tourism-related, the program would need to attract visitors from more than 50 miles away or cause a tourist to stay overnight. The Philomath Frolic & Rodeo comes to mind, or perhaps the Philomath Classic Car Show, possibly even a school event such as a sports tournament that draws people to town.
“Heads in beds is what you’re going to hear a lot of because that’s the goal, to get people into the motel, the RV park, into the Airbnbs, so they’re paying the tax,” Brewer said.
An example of tourism-related promotions would be wayfinding signs.
The city could always has the option of referring such issues to the ballot, but Brewer suggested that as a money measure, the city would probably be better off doing a public hearing. Low said an emphasis would need to be placed on transparency and allowing public input.
Workman said restaurant industry organizations often oppose this type of tax on visitors until they understand exactly how the revenue would be used to increase the number of people sitting down to spend money on meals.
Workman plans to gather further information, including reaching out to local organizations for ideas, that could be part of an initial pitch and share it at the next committee meeting. At that time, they would then come up with a timeline if they choose to proceed.