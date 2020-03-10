Philomath councilors vote to keep Thomas despite meeting absences

The Philomath City Council at Monday night’s regular meeting opted to allow Matthew Thomas to retain his seat despite a series of meeting absences that had gone on for close to three months.
Thomas had been a no-show since Dec. 9 — missing the January and February regular meetings, two Strategic Plan work sessions and two meetings of the Police Committee.
Beyond the meetings, communication with Thomas had shut down and he failed to notify anyone that he would not make it to the Jan. 13 and Feb. 24 regular meetings. The last time he had accessed his work email was Nov. 27, according to city staff.
As a result, the City Council needed to figure out if a vacancy of the seat should be declared.
According to attendance rules outlined in Philomath’s city charter, a vacancy can be declared if the councilor is absent from meetings within a 60-day period without consent.
When Thomas didn’t make it to the Feb. 24 meeting, it had been 77 days.
Thomas did attend Monday’s meeting — not physically but through video conferencing — and apologized to all.
“I apologize to the council, the mayor, staff, the people in the audience and the people that are going to listen to this,” said Thomas, the latter part of his comment directed toward those who listen to meeting audio online. “I feel like I am, or was, a great asset to the council and I would still like to be a great asset to the council.”
After Thomas had won the City Council seat in the 2018 general election and took the seat in January 2019, he started a new job as a medical transport driver. He said Mondays — which is when council meetings are held — tend to be the busiest days. In addition, he said medical transport also sees busy stretches during the winter months.
But when he saw that the vacancy declaration issue was included in the March 9 meeting packet, he went to his supervisor. Thomas said “she’s willing to work with my scheduling” so that he can get to the meetings.
Councilors seemed to think the issue through carefully during a discussion with Thomas that went on for more than 20 minutes. Most of their comments and questions revolved around his willingness to commit to the position.
Mayor Eric Niemann, who was also attending Monday’s meeting through videoconferencing, said he understands challenges when it comes to the work-life balance. But he added that not communicating about when he wouldn’t make it to meetings had been troubling.
“I think one of the important parts or challenges that we’ve had is just the lack of communication,” Niemann said. “So if there is a time where you miss a meeting or those sorts of things or it doesn’t seem likely that you’re going to be able to attend, then talking to city staff or talking to the council as a whole I think is critical so we just know what to expect. I think a lot of these previous absences were just ones we just weren’t sure where you were.”
Thomas indicated that he didn’t realize that giving notice about missing a meeting was required.
“I thought it was a common courtesy thing and I dropped the ball — I admit that,” Thomas said.
Niemann said he didn’t want the issue to feel like all of the other councilors were ganging up on him, but that the attendance requirements are outlined in the city charter — a document that the voters put in place.
Councilors David Low, Doug Edmonds and Chas Jones all had comments about the issue and all three mentioned the communication piece.
“I understand that Councilor Thomas has missed a lot of meetings but I really do respect the needs of our working city volunteers — especially those who have special needs with their families, which some of us do,” Jones said. “But I also know that we as councilors need to illustrate our commitment by communicating with city staff and by participating in scheduled meetings where we can or are expected to.”
Jones added that he feels that Thomas understands the issue and will change his communication style.
“This seems like to me that Councilor Thomas hears us and that he is grasping that there is a different level of expectation and kinds of communication that we are expecting of him,” Jones said.
According to Thomas’s page on the city website, he is assigned to the Budget Committee in addition to the Police Committee, and he serves as the liaison to the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo Association and the Willamette Criminal Justice Council. He was absent from the latest Police Committee meeting, which occurred Tuesday.
Thomas’s term expires in December — the same as every other councilor.
The council approved on a 6-0 vote (Thomas abstained) to grant consent for absence from meetings that occurred in the 60-day period.