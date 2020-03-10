Philomath councilors vote to keep Thomas despite meeting absences

After Thomas had won the City Council seat in the 2018 general election and took the seat in January 2019, he started a new job as a medical transport driver. He said Mondays — which is when council meetings are held — tend to be the busiest days. In addition, he said medical transport also sees busy stretches during the winter months.

But when he saw that the vacancy declaration issue was included in the March 9 meeting packet, he went to his supervisor. Thomas said “she’s willing to work with my scheduling” so that he can get to the meetings.

Councilors seemed to think the issue through carefully during a discussion with Thomas that went on for more than 20 minutes. Most of their comments and questions revolved around his willingness to commit to the position.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Eric Niemann, who was also attending Monday’s meeting through videoconferencing, said he understands challenges when it comes to the work-life balance. But he added that not communicating about when he wouldn’t make it to meetings had been troubling.