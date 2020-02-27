Philomath educators receive grants that will benefit young students

Philomath teachers K’Lynn Coleman and Anna Park are among eight educators from Benton and Polk counties to receive funding through the Barb Drennan Promising Practices Grants program and the Chintimini UniServ Council of the Oregon Education Association.
Coleman, a Title I reading teacher at Clemens Primary School and Philomath Elementary School, will receive $486.80. The money will pay for books that incoming kindergartners can take home from the orientation on April 8 to give them a jump-start to their learning. The program expects to serve up to 90 students.
According to Coleman, about 56% of those incoming kindergartners do not have books at home nor do they visit the library. Book selections for the students include titles such as “Here I Come!” by D.J. Steinberg, which Coleman said helps students gain “familiarity and excitement about starting school.”
Park, who teaches second grade, will receive $250. The funds will be used to create an active classroom environment with the purchase of balance disks — a type of flexible seating option widely accepted as a proven tool that can improve a student’s ability to focus.
The grant program’s intent is to help educators increase student achievement by providing funding for projects outside of classroom budgets.
Other grants awarded:
• Katelyn Reeser, Monmouth Elementary second-grade teacher, $250.
• Caroline Hay, Corvallis and Crescent Valley high schools, Spanish teacher, $500.
• Drew Kelley, College Hill High School, special education teacher, $650
• Dana Loso, Crescent Valley High School, Spanish teacher, $586.80.
• Megan Postelwait, Mountain View Elementary, speech/language pathologist, $700.
Chintimini UniServ Council is a coalition of nine local affiliates of the OEA, including the Philomath Education Association. The UniServ office is located in Philomath and provides services and support to the council and its 1,200-plus teacher members.
