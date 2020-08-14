Philomath election includes 12 candidates for City Council plus 2 for mayor

Voters will have plenty of choices when it comes to filling city council seats in the Nov. 3 general election. And for the second straight city election, there will be a contested race for mayor.
Based on filings with the city recorder’s office, 12 candidates are seeking the opportunity to serve Philomath’s residents as city councilors. Incumbents Ruth Causey, Matt Lehman, David Low and Matthew Thomas are running to retain their seats. Challengers include Jessica Andrade, Catherine Biscoe, Lawrence E. Johnson, Joey McGlinchy, Teresa Nielson, Jason Richards, Thomas Sullivan and Peggy Yoder.
Current city councilors Doug Edmonds and Chas Jones are both running for mayor.
Mayor Eric Niemann chose to not seek re-election.
The ballot will also include a measure asking voters if the Philomath should amend its city charter for changes to mayor and council terms and qualifications. The proposed action would limit elected officials to three four-year terms, stagger the council terms and require longer residency.
Voters have until Oct. 13 to register to vote. The Benton County Elections Office plans to begin mailing out ballots on Oct. 14. Election Day falls on Nov. 3.
Following is information on each candidate based on how they answered questions on their filing paperwork.
Edmonds and Jones will square off as the successor to Niemann, who will finish his two-year term at the end of December. Niemann defeated Jerry Jackson Sr., in the 2018 election — the first contested mayoral race since 2006.
Edmonds currently works in software engineering with a background in design and materials engineering. He earned bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering technology from the Oregon Institute of Technology and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Oregon State University. He currently serves on the Philomath City Council and his committee assignments include the budget, police and public works committees. He is also the liaison to the Philomath Community Foundation.
Jones works as a tribal liaison for the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians with a job history that includes post-doctoral researcher and PhD candidate, hydrologist and restoration ecologist and senior scientist. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology at Northern Arizona University, a master’s degree in environmental science at NAU and a doctorate in interdisciplinary hydrology at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He is currently on the Philomath City Council and his committee assignments include the budget, public works and finance/administration committees and as a representative on the Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments board of directors.
The Philomath City Council race, meanwhile, includes a dozen candidates vying for six seats. Each position carries a two-year term beginning in January. The seats are all elected at-large, which means candidates may reside in any area within the city limits. The six council candidates that receive the most votes are elected. Candidates that have filed paperwork have the option to withdraw by Aug. 28.
Andrade works as a fisheries laboratory technician and earned a bachelor’s degree in marine science and biology path from the University of San Diego and a master’s degree in fisheries science from Oregon State University. Andrade lists no prior governmental experience.
Biscoe works as a recruiting and field supervisor for the U.S. Census Bureau and is the program manager for Philomath Community Gleaners. She formerly owned a business for 20-plus years in retail and in the transportation field in the area of interstate and international freight, and logistics. Her secondary education included certification as a nursery landscape professional and USDA Food Safety Modernization Act course completion. Biscoe currently serves on the Philomath Budget Committee and has served on the Benton County/City of Corvallis HOPE Advisory Board. She has also had involvement with the Benton County/City of Corvallis Emergency Operations Center (providers for homeless and food service) and on the 2020 Census Complete Count Committee working with Cascades West Council of Governments.
Causey, formerly a human resources consultant, earned a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from the University of Alberta, a master’s degree in microbiology from Oregon State University and a master’s degree in business from Stanford University. She currently serves on the Philomath City Council (appointed in fall 2019) and her committee assignments include the budget and police committees, and liaison to the Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce. Before she was appointed to the council, she was appointed to the budget committee in the spring of 2019.
Johnson, now retired, formerly worked as a self-employed lawyer and certified public accountant. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Loyola University (Illinois) and a Juris Doctor degree in law from Loyola Law School. He served in the 1980s on a school district’s budget committee.
Lehman works as a regional sales manager with an occupational history that revolves around sales. He earned bachelor’s degrees in political science and economics at Oregon State University. He is currently on the Philomath City Council (appointed this past winter). His committee assignments include budget and finance/administration committees. Before he was appointed to the council, he served on the city’s budget committee.
Low, now retired, worked for financial institutions in the areas of compliance, internal auditing and government regulations. He studied counseling for two years at Oregon State University and earned a bachelor’s degree in business from North Adams State College. He currently serves on the Philomath City Council. His committee assignments include the budget, and finance/administration committees and he is the liaison to the Philomath School District. He also serves as the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library Advisory Board chair.
McGlinchey is a business owner and compliance specialist for the state of Oregon with an occupational background in real estate and government. He is currently pursuing a business degree at Western Governors University. McGlinchey was earlier this month selected as an alternate member for the Philomath School District’s budget committee.
Nielson is a licensed substitute teacher for the Philomath School District. Her background includes teaching grades 3, 4, 6 and 8. She earned bachelor’s degrees in liberal studies/Spanish and in education from Oregon State University and a master’s degree in education from Western Oregon University. Nielson lists no prior governmental experience.
Richards works for Alyrica Networks as a sales manager. He formerly worked as a chief executive officer for a software company and as a youth pastor. His educational background revolved around biblical studies. Richards lists no prior governmental experience.
Sullivan works as a division manager at Alyrica Networks with a job history that includes U.S. Army ranger and robotic assembly technician. Sullivan lists no prior governmental experience.
Thomas is a small business owner who currently serves on the Philomath City Council. His committee assignments include budget and police committees and as liaisons to the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo Association and the Willamette Criminal Justice Council.
Yoder, who formerly worked as Hewlett-Packard and is now retired, earned a teaching certificate in human rights, environmental ethics and animal protection from the Institute for Humane Education. She currently serves on the Philomath Planning Commission and participates on the city’s Comprehensive Plan Project Advisory Committee.
On the ballot measure, the proposed action would establish staggered four-year council terms. Three councilors would be elected to four-year terms in 2022 and the other three would continue with two-year terms until 2024. After the 2024 election, all councilors would serve four-year terms. The term for mayor would be four years beginning with the 2024 election.
In addition, terms limits for councilors and the mayor would go from the current total of 10 years to no more than three four-year terms — except for council members appointed to fill part of a term of less than two years. The residency requirement would increase from 6 months to 12 months.
