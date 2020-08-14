Philomath election includes 12 candidates for City Council plus 2 for mayor

Edmonds and Jones will square off as the successor to Niemann, who will finish his two-year term at the end of December. Niemann defeated Jerry Jackson Sr., in the 2018 election — the first contested mayoral race since 2006.

Edmonds currently works in software engineering with a background in design and materials engineering. He earned bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering technology from the Oregon Institute of Technology and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Oregon State University. He currently serves on the Philomath City Council and his committee assignments include the budget, police and public works committees. He is also the liaison to the Philomath Community Foundation.

Jones works as a tribal liaison for the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians with a job history that includes post-doctoral researcher and PhD candidate, hydrologist and restoration ecologist and senior scientist. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology at Northern Arizona University, a master’s degree in environmental science at NAU and a doctorate in interdisciplinary hydrology at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He is currently on the Philomath City Council and his committee assignments include the budget, public works and finance/administration committees and as a representative on the Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments board of directors.