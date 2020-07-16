You are the owner of this article.
Philomath Farmers' Market adds 4 more Sundays to its summer

Farmers' market
MID-VALLEY MEDIA, FILE

Philomath Farmers’ Market organizers announced this week that the Sunday afternoon event will be extended for four more weeks.

The market, which has been called a pilot program for this summer, was originally scheduled to end Aug. 2. Organizers opted to continue into the late summer with Aug. 9, 16, 23 and 30 events.

The markets run from 2-5 p.m. in the Philomath Community Library parking lot. The number of vendors participating has increased. The July 19 event, for example, has 19 vendors — 10 selling food, four selling crafts and five others designated as nonprofits or providing information.

For more information, go online to bountifulbackyard.org/market.

