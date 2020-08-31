Philomath Fire & Rescue sends personnel to White River Fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oregon State Fire Marshal on Saturday mobilized four additional structural task forces to support the three task forces sent Friday to the White River Fire, located near the community of Pine Grove in Wasco County.

Philomath Fire & Rescue was among the agencies sending personnel to the fire on Saturday. Part of OSFM’s Red Incident Management Team, the task forces are from Benton, Yamhill, Lane and Douglas counties. Philomath was scheduled to arrive at the scene around midday, officials said.

Philomath personnel headed to the fire include Captain Victor Haney, Deputy Chief Chancy Ferguson, firefighter Levi Schell, and resident volunteers Haden Hewes, Justin Brown and Nick Wooldridge, the local department announced on its Facebook page.

Joining Philomath from this immediate area on the deployment are crews from Albany, Corvallis, Monroe and Scio. Crews will be working to protect threatened structures and property.

OSFM officials said all arriving personnel will self-screen with established COVID-19 protocols at a staging area in Tygh valley.

The mobilization of resources followed Gov. Kate Brown’s Conflagration declaration on Friday, clearing the way for the OSFM to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local resources battling the fire.

