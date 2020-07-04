Philomath food and beverage establishments moving outdoors

“I always thought if we got past the first five weeks, we were going to pull through,” Parmelee said. “A lot of the community has been pretty awesome; they stepped up and came out and got their orders, so that was very nice.”

La Rockita, which also has two locations in Corvallis, chose not to apply for government programs promoted to help businesses through the shutdowns and restrictions.

“We’re lucky, we’re family and we can just be like, ‘well, we’re not paying ourselves and we’ve just got to make it through this,’” Parmelee said. “We’re not in any debt. ... When my dad started all this, he never did loans or anything so we’ve just kept it that way.”

Compton Family Wines has also been around for several years, established in 2003 at another location before moving to its current site about a year later. It’s grown into one of the largest wineries in the area.