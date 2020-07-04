Philomath food and beverage establishments moving outdoors

A number of Philomath restaurants, bars and wineries are trying to utilize their space to the fullest extent possible amid state-imposed reopening restrictions by expanding their seating capacity into outside areas.
Within the past several days, Compton Family Wines and Eats & Treats both added outdoor seating areas to accommodate customers. La Rockita already had tables in front of its restaurant but added a few more. The Meet’n Place, Vinwood Taphouse and Dirt Road Brewing also have outdoor tables, although those were in place prior to the pandemic.
“We’re doing it mainly due to COVID but also, it’s nice to have some outdoor seating with the nice weather,” said Tabitha Compton, who owns Compton Family Wines with husband Matt. “With the 6-foot spacing (requirement), we don’t have a lot of space for seating inside.”
The move has allowed Compton Family Wines, formerly known as Spindrift Cellars, to double its seating capacity with five tables inside and five more outside.
Compton said she originally wanted to set up an outside tasting area in a more private area away from the road outside the back of the building, but open space in front was the quickest option to get the seating expansion established while giving employees time to beautify the area.
Five picnic-style tables were delivered late Thursday and the first customers sat at them on Friday. The area features a unique fence constructed out of wine barrel staves.
“We ripped apart barrels and built this fence out of all of the pieces,” Compton said. “It’s kind of an art piece in itself.”
A fresh coat of paint went up on the building, a fountain was moved into the seating area and an outdoor hand-washing station was installed near the front door.
“We take a lot of precautions and I’ve heard a lot of people say that they haven’t seen anybody that’s doing as much and being as cautious as we are, so that feels good,” Compton said.
The tables were special ordered from a local woodworker.
“I went out on Facebook and it’s one of my friends that I went to high school with that’s still living in the area. I wanted to support local and they’re making them for us,” Compton said earlier in the day before they arrived.
Eats & Treats added six tables, 12 total seats, along its outside covered walkway. La Rockita increased its outdoor seating from two to five tables to go along with the six tables available for customers inside the building.
“A lot of people like sitting outside right now, especially with all of this going on,” La Rockita owner Elsa Parmelee said.
La Rockita has seen plenty over the past 23 years. Established in 1997 by Hugo Nunez at another Main Street location and originally called Taqueria La Roca, the business has been challenged during the pandemic.
“I always thought if we got past the first five weeks, we were going to pull through,” Parmelee said. “A lot of the community has been pretty awesome; they stepped up and came out and got their orders, so that was very nice.”
La Rockita, which also has two locations in Corvallis, chose not to apply for government programs promoted to help businesses through the shutdowns and restrictions.
“We’re lucky, we’re family and we can just be like, ‘well, we’re not paying ourselves and we’ve just got to make it through this,’” Parmelee said. “We’re not in any debt. ... When my dad started all this, he never did loans or anything so we’ve just kept it that way.”
Compton Family Wines has also been around for several years, established in 2003 at another location before moving to its current site about a year later. It’s grown into one of the largest wineries in the area.
“People just don’t think of wineries as being affected but we sell to restaurants, so three-quarters of our sales have been taken away,” Compton said about how the winery has been doing over the past few months. “We’ve really relied on local support and we have a good wine club that’s (made up of) a lot of local people. It’s all been, ‘what can we do locally?’ I’m offering free local delivery, I’ve just been creative, we’ve been running sales.”
The Meet’n Place was the first Philomath business to request an outdoor seating area in public view. The bar had outdoor seating in a screened area in the back but wanted to add tables out front to attract more business. Owner Chris Irrig approached the city with the idea in 2014.
City Manager Chris Workman took the request to the City Council that summer and a pilot program was started to see if there would be any public reaction. There were no complaints or concerns, the Oregon Liquor Control Commission was satisfied and the city revised its development code so that unscreened alcohol sales could be considered.
Today, such requests go through a review process that includes permission from the OLCC to serve outside, planning requirements for things like parking capacity and approval of the police chief.
“We’ve kept the program in place but it’s pretty straightforward, it’s a very simple application to go through for outdoor seating,” Workman said.
Compton said all steps of the process to add outdoor seating have been easy.
“I had to go through the city and the county and then with the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, they also had me do paperwork,” she said. “But they have been lenient on that. They are giving you a free 30 days before you have to get all of your paperwork submitted.
“They immediately sent an email saying ‘you’re good to go, you’re approved, then we’ll send somebody out (for a site visit),” she added. “Typically it takes a lot longer; they send somebody out, they have to look at the space, they have to approve it, but now they’re just going through and letting everybody start.”
Not all businesses in town have expanded to outdoor areas and there have been a few comments along the lines of why would someone want to sit outside and drink a beer or eat a meal alongside Main Street as traffic rolls by?
For those that have moved outside, Workman believes it’s a great option for residents and visitors to Philomath and fits in nicely with the future streetscape philosophy.
“I think people appreciate it,” he said. “Patrons seem to like being outdoors when it’s nice outside and I think for the restaurants, it’s allowed them to have more seating available during COVID-19 when they’ve had to limit their numbers inside.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!