Philomath Frolic & Rodeo offers fireworks show on July 10

The Philomath Frolic & Rodeo’s annual fireworks show will light up the sky on Friday night. The rodeo grounds will open at 8:30 p.m. and the show starts at dusk, sometime between 9:30 and 10 p.m.
Organizers said folks who choose to watch from the rodeo grounds must stay in or around their own vehicle and maintain social distancing from others in attendance. Volunteers will be on site to welcome motorists, who can enter and exit the grounds from 11th Street or 13th Street.
The show includes free admission, but Frolic & Rodeo board members and the rodeo queen and princess will be accepting donations at the gates for those who would like to help pay for the show.
Chris Workman, who sits on the Frolic & Rodeo board and heads up publicity, said the show has a couple of good sponsors but not all costs are covered.
“We’ll have some speakers set up and some music going,” Workman said. “We’ve got a voice-over from some folks and some of the sponsors that we’ll play during the fireworks show or just prior to.”
For those planning to attend, using the bathroom before leaving is advised with no public restrooms on site.
“Most places in town, you can see the fireworks from your house and so we think that’s what the majority of folks will do, but for people from a little bit outside the area or if you don’t have a decent view of the rodeo grounds up above, you can come down and have a good view,” Workman said. “You’ll be able to feel those fireworks going off because you’ll be right underneath them.”
The fireworks are ignited from Marys River Park, which is located adjacent to the rodeo grounds. Philomath Fire & Rescue will be on standby in case any issues arise and along with Philomath Public Works, helps prepare the area. The park will be closed during the fireworks.
Workman said the Frolic & Rodeo is paying this year for extra fireworks to shoot off. With rising costs in recent years, the event has featured fewer fireworks over time but the board spent around $1,000 more this year to provide a bigger and longer show with more variety.
