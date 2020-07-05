Philomath Frolic & Rodeo offers fireworks show on July 10

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Philomath Frolic & Rodeo’s annual fireworks show will light up the sky on Friday night. The rodeo grounds will open at 8:30 p.m. and the show starts at dusk, sometime between 9:30 and 10 p.m.

Organizers said folks who choose to watch from the rodeo grounds must stay in or around their own vehicle and maintain social distancing from others in attendance. Volunteers will be on site to welcome motorists, who can enter and exit the grounds from 11th Street or 13th Street.

The show includes free admission, but Frolic & Rodeo board members and the rodeo queen and princess will be accepting donations at the gates for those who would like to help pay for the show.

Chris Workman, who sits on the Frolic & Rodeo board and heads up publicity, said the show has a couple of good sponsors but not all costs are covered.

“We’ll have some speakers set up and some music going,” Workman said. “We’ve got a voice-over from some folks and some of the sponsors that we’ll play during the fireworks show or just prior to.”

For those planning to attend, using the bathroom before leaving is advised with no public restrooms on site.