Philomath group earns $6,900 donation

The Philomath Community Gleaners has nearly $7,000 more to work with, thanks to a donation from the Corvallis-Benton County chapter of 100 People Who Care.

The Gleaners were the latest winner of the group’s quarterly donation dinner, which was held Jan. 16.

The local 100 People Who Care group, which formed in 2017, meets quarterly, hears three pitches from Corvallis/Benton County nonprofits and votes to give the money donated at the event to the most deserving one. Group members commit to donating $100 apiece, with the local group slowly working its way up toward its 100-member goal.

Making requests Jan. 16 were the Gleaners, the Resilience Project and the housing action team of the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition. The Gleaners received the most votes and were presented Saturday with a check for $6,900.

The 100 People group has seen a steady increase in its awards. Luminia Hospice and Palliative Care, the October winner, received home $5,400.

The next meeting is April 15. For more information on the group go to powerof100whocarecorvallis.org or email powerof100pwc@gmail.com.

