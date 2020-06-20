Philomath High graduates receive diplomas in 2 ceremonies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Facing a limited, invitation-only crowd at Philomath High's Clemens Field during the second of two graduation ceremonies on Saturday, Cassidy Freeman provided a glimpse into the mind of a high school senior while a global pandemic wiped away the last 12 weeks of classes.

“As the days went on, there was more and more talk of the schools possibly closing for the rest of the year,” Freeman said, referring to the time period after the schools had initially been closed for six weeks. “All of the seniors and I were in denial as we continued saying, ‘we’ll go back and this will all be over soon.’”

But they never went back. Freeman recalled her reaction on April 8 when she heard that the rest of the school year had been called off.

“This was the moment I hated COVID-19 and what it took from me,” she said.

As time passed in the following days and weeks, Freeman learned to accept the hand that had been dealt and tried to put a positive spin on the circumstances.