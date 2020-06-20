Philomath High graduates receive diplomas in dual ceremonies

Facing a limited, invitation-only crowd at Philomath High's Clemens Field during the second of two graduation ceremonies on Saturday, Cassidy Freeman provided a glimpse into the mind of a high school senior while a global pandemic wiped away the last 12 weeks of classes.
“As the days went on, there was more and more talk of the schools possibly closing for the rest of the year,” Freeman said, referring to the time period after the schools had initially been closed for six weeks. “All of the seniors and I were in denial as we continued saying, ‘we’ll go back and this will all be over soon.’”
But they never went back. Freeman recalled her reaction on April 8 when she heard that the rest of the school year had been called off.
“This was the moment I hated COVID-19 and what it took from me,” she said.
As time passed in the following days and weeks, Freeman learned to accept the hand that had been dealt and tried to put a positive spin on the circumstances.
“It is now June 20, 2020, and I can proudly say I have forgiven COVID-19 for what it made the state of Oregon take away from me,” she said. “I know how this is all done to protect one another and keep us as safe as possible. We can’t ask the virus to stop infecting others but we can do our best to keep others from being infected.”
The Class of 2020 will always have this unfortunate connection to a pandemic that has taken so many lives, devastated an economy that led to unforeseen unemployment and disrupted the day-to-day routines that many people have come to depend on.
“I can tell you we have missed your presence these past three months,” PHS Principal Mike Bussard told the graduates. “This high school is a better place with you within the halls and Philomath is a better place because you call this community your home. You are and forever will be Warriors.”
Philomath High’s graduation day had originally been scheduled for June 6 but school officials opted to move it back a couple of weeks in hopes of seeing the coronavirus restrictions scaled back. Early this month, the school community caught a break when the state decided to allow outdoor gatherings for certain organizations of up to 250 people. All of a sudden, the most recent plan of six mini sessions evolved into two ceremonies.
“It’s crazy knowing that we were supposed to graduate on the 6th and then having it pushed back so far,” Ashley Matthews said after the first ceremony while posing for photos with family and friends. “At first, it was really normal, but our class has overcome a lot through the years and today was really, really special.”
The first ceremony featured student speeches by class president Emma Pankalla and three of the class’s five valedictorians — Elliot Foley, Bryce Beeton and Rivers Nuno. In the second ceremony, Freeman and Chris Garcia gave student speeches.
“I’m really happy with how it turned out,” Matthews said. “We had a really positive mindset going into it and we tried to make the most of what we had. I think it was special and people are truly going to remember today.”
Another graduate, Brody Gerig, was glad to see the ceremonies include more students together at the same time, instead of those small groups.
“I’m very grateful to have as close to a normal ceremony as possible,” he said.
Indeed, despite the limited number of people in the stands, a smaller group of graduates and a scaled-down crew of educators that were able to participate, the ceremonies did have a familiar feel with Clemens Field as the back-drop.
To begin each ceremony, the seniors approached the front of the grandstands while walking around each end of the track. Once there, they could take their seats on folding chairs that had been strategically placed with social distancing protocols in mind.
“Today, you become distinguished alumni whose entire class met their graduation requirements in record time and in fact, you have met your graduation requirements faster than any other Philomath High School class,” Bussard said with a grin. “You have officially clocked in at three years, six months and 10 days.”
When receiving their diplomas, participating school board members did not hand them over to students and offer a congratulatory handshake. Instead, diplomas were placed on a table where the graduate could pick it up and then pose for a quick photo.
Each ceremony around 40 to 45 minutes each. A steady rain fell leading up to the first ceremony but then backed off as the event got underway and the conditions remained dry the rest of the way.
For most, graduation day represents the moment when a young adult points his or her life in a new direction.
“I’ve always been looking forward to it and now that it’s here, it’s weird,” said Luke Haslam, one of the valedictorians who has his sights set on becoming a professional pilot. “I’m glad to move on out of high school and into learning things that are more relevant to my career.”
Gerig said these last few months of at-home learning went quick, saying, “It was hard not being together but I feel like it flew by honestly.”
Pankalla in the first ceremony and valedictorian Joelle Berger in the second ceremony led the turning of the tassels — the moment that signifies a senior’s transition from candidate to graduate.
Matthews believes the Class of 2020 will do some great things.
“I”m excited to see what happens next for our class and I think we’re going to do a lot of good things in the future,” she said.
