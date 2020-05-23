Philomath High pushes back graduation to June 20

Philomath High School’s Class of 2020 will receive their diplomas next month in front of family members at Clemens Field.
Although that sounds like what had been the plan all along before a worldwide pandemic swept through and changed lives, the ceremony will feature significant differences:
• The date has been pushed back from June 6 to June 20.
• Diplomas will be awarded in separate groups — each with approximately 16 students.
• Each student can invite up to four people to watch their portion of the ceremony.
That’s just an overview with the committee now working on the details to bring it all together into a workable and enjoyable exercise.
Organizers wanted to hear from seniors on what type of ceremony they would prefer.
Kim St. Clair, PHS counselor, reported that the 76% of seniors that voted in a survey favored a Clemens Field plan (43.8%) over hybrid drive-through (32.5%) and drive-in field (23.8%) options.
A graduation committee, which includes administrators, board members, parents and students, will continue to meet to figure out all of the details, including how to stage the groups, time each session, manage the presentations and direct traffic. PHS Principal Mike Bussard said he wants to have those details finalized in an itinerary by the time seniors pick up caps and gowns and turn in materials.
The school district’s plans will revolve around limiting groups to no more than 100 people gathered together at a time. If groups are limited to 16 seniors and each brings the maximum number of four guests, that leaves 20 other spots for school personnel, including board members that award diplomas, and others needed on site.
The committee had previously decided upon the June 20 date because the county would be two weeks into Phase 2 of the state’s reopening guidelines — that is, if those timelines materialize as planned with no spikes in coronavirus cases. Phase 2 allows in-person local gatherings of up to 100 with social distancing.
Each graduate group will have a featured speaker.
“For example, Emma (Pankalla), as the class president, would be the first speaker and if there is a student who either sings or plays the national anthem, that would happen in the first session,” St. Clair said. “Each session would have at least one of the speakers — whether it’s a valedictorian or one of the classmates.”
St. Clair said she’s hoping that “Pomp and Circumstance” can be playing while the students come in.
“We’ve looked at the stadium in how we can stage 16 families and then in the center, there’s a place when it’s your graduate’s turn to receive their diploma, your family would be able to be in this prime location for your photo opportunities,” she described.
With the number of groups and anticipated time for each session, organizers could be in for a long day. One of the committee’s challenges will be how and where to stage each group so the process moves along. There will also need to be time allotted for clearing the area after each session and sanitizing.
Bussard said that in the coming days, the high school would come up with a couple of different staging options and bring it back to the next committee meeting.
Bussard said there are hopes to livestream the graduation. Board member Jim Kildea, who is on the committee but could not attend Friday’s meeting, has offered to organize livestreaming through his connections, the principal said.
“That is a very solid option that Jim came up with that makes us extremely happy,” Bussard said. “The biggest message we got back from a lot of parents ... they’ve all asked for the option of livestreaming, especially for relatives that live out of town, out of state, etc. So to potentially have that option and it looks like that’s a solid lead on that, is encouraging.”
Bussard said most parents have been very understanding on the limits involving family members.
“We’ve had zero negative commentation as far as the potential that we’re going to have to limit the number of family members that can join us — and folks, that’s the one that I think stinks the most but it’s a reality,” Bussard said. “Most parents have understood that.”
It’s unclear how many graduating seniors would participate. St. Clair did mention a class size of 105 during the committee meeting and as of Friday, had confirmation that 101 were walking. Those numbers would put the number of groups at six to seven.
Exactly who is placed in each group will be determined. Students have made requests about who they would like to walk with and St. Clair seemed confident about making those groupings work out. Bussard said fluctuations with those numbers could be on the table as more details come in on how many guests each students will have and so on.
Students on the committee did have some concerns about the groups.
“I think the hardest part for me at this point is just with the grouping,” senior Brody Gerig said. “It’s hard trying to come to terms that I’m not going to be with everyone during graduation. I know we’re doing the best we can to be with who we want to be but that’s what I’m wrestling with.”
In response, Bussard said those feelings are not lost on administrators and staff who are working on the logistics.
Said Bussard, “We realize this is not what you wanted in the big picture, but getting your guys’s input about keeping it in the stadium” is an important part of the planning process.
Bussard and St. Clair also mentioned a possibility that some type of parade or event after graduation could be set up through the help of the group that organizes the senior all-night party. That’s only in the idea stage with more discussion to come.
“I think that’s important as after graduation, we’re going to be leaving and that’s kind of our time to say goodbye to who we want to and I just want to make sure that takes place or gets planned,” Gerig said.
St. Clair said those possibilities will be discussed at a May 27 meeting.
The graduation committee includes Superintendent of Schools Buzz Brazeau, Bussard, St. Clair, board members Kildea and Karen Skinkis, senior parents Nicole Stueve, Steve Bennett and Kim Hannigan-Downs, seniors Emma Pankalla, Gerig, Jordyn Foster, Derek Thompson and Celeste Martinez, and the high school’s Dan Johnson and Dave Dunham, who will head up audio-visual efforts.
