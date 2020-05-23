Philomath High pushes back graduation to June 20

It’s unclear how many graduating seniors would participate. St. Clair did mention a class size of 105 during the committee meeting and as of Friday, had confirmation that 101 were walking. Those numbers would put the number of groups at six to seven.

Exactly who is placed in each group will be determined. Students have made requests about who they would like to walk with and St. Clair seemed confident about making those groupings work out. Bussard said fluctuations with those numbers could be on the table as more details come in on how many guests each students will have and so on.

Students on the committee did have some concerns about the groups.

“I think the hardest part for me at this point is just with the grouping,” senior Brody Gerig said. “It’s hard trying to come to terms that I’m not going to be with everyone during graduation. I know we’re doing the best we can to be with who we want to be but that’s what I’m wrestling with.”

In response, Bussard said those feelings are not lost on administrators and staff who are working on the logistics.

Said Bussard, “We realize this is not what you wanted in the big picture, but getting your guys’s input about keeping it in the stadium” is an important part of the planning process.