Philomath High to play state tournament basketball games without spectators

In a media release, the OSAA announced that over the past week, it has “followed guidance from the Oregon Health Authority, Oregon Department of Education and local health departments in administering our state championship events. The OSAA is committed to following the direction of Oregon’s public health authorities, including guidance from the governor, OHA and ODE in order to help slow the transmission of the coronavirus.

“With today’s rapidly changing situation, and in consultation with these groups, the OSAA has made the difficult decision to change its spectator policies for state championship events. Beginning Thursday morning, March 12, per guidance from the OHA and the governor, only participating students and coaches, essential event staff personnel and media with OSAA-issued credentials will be allowed to attend OSAA state championship events.”

Officials said the OSAA staff is communicating directly with participating schools with instructions and further details.

The OSAA added that fans will be able to watch all games from each state championship site this week via the NFHS Network (https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/osaa). Additionally, all games will have free streaming audio via the OSAA Radio Network at (http://www.osaa.org/radio-network). Live game stats will also be available through the OSAA website.