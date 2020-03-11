Philomath High to play state tournament basketball games without spectators

The Oregon School Activities Association announced late Wednesday night that beginning Thursday, state championship events will be played with no spectators as a response to help slow the spread of coronavirus. That includes the Class 4A boys and girls state basketball tournaments that are scheduled to get under way Thursday at Forest Grove High School.
"This difficult decision has not been made lightly,” said Peter Weber, OSAA executive director. “Going into this week we knew the situation was rapidly evolving and as the circumstances and guidance have changed throughout today, our focus is on trying to honor the commitment students have made throughout the season by continuing the contests, albeit without spectators.”
Philomath High has both its girls and boys basketball teams in the tournament. The girls play at 1:30 p.m. against Cottage Grove and the boys at 6:30 p.m. against Klamath Union in first-round games. The tournament continues through Saturday.
The news comes as more and more people in Oregon are testing positive for COVID-19. Earlier Wednesday, officials in Linn County announced that two residents in their 80s at the veterans home in Lebanon tested positive.
In a media release, the OSAA announced that over the past week, it has “followed guidance from the Oregon Health Authority, Oregon Department of Education and local health departments in administering our state championship events. The OSAA is committed to following the direction of Oregon’s public health authorities, including guidance from the governor, OHA and ODE in order to help slow the transmission of the coronavirus.
You have free articles remaining.
“With today’s rapidly changing situation, and in consultation with these groups, the OSAA has made the difficult decision to change its spectator policies for state championship events. Beginning Thursday morning, March 12, per guidance from the OHA and the governor, only participating students and coaches, essential event staff personnel and media with OSAA-issued credentials will be allowed to attend OSAA state championship events.”
Officials said the OSAA staff is communicating directly with participating schools with instructions and further details.
The OSAA added that fans will be able to watch all games from each state championship site this week via the NFHS Network (https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/osaa). Additionally, all games will have free streaming audio via the OSAA Radio Network at (http://www.osaa.org/radio-network). Live game stats will also be available through the OSAA website.
Daily stories from each championship site will be available on OSAAtoday at www.osaa.org/today.
Officials said the OSAA will be working with venues and partners to communicate directly to fans about refunds for tickets purchased in advance.
The OSAA will continue to monitor this situation closely and provide updates as necessary.