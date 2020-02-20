Philomath highlights best in the community with annual Samaritan Awards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Maginnis said that as a youngster, his mother encouraged him to become involved in volunteerism. “I started in Boy Scouts,” he said. “It’s always been a part of my life.”

Here in Philomath, he sees a bright future ahead for PCS.

“They’re stabilized — the people I mentioned are all gone now and they’re working with new people that get the job done,” he said.

Cordova, nominated by PHS, has a background that has included featured artist on the Philomath Open Studios tour and as a founding member of the high school’s Green Team. About the time she was 13, Cordova started to really get involved with volunteering.

“I mostly started with Child Evangelism Fellowship,” she said. “They gave me the opportunity to volunteer with different things like Five-Day Clubs and Good News Club and so I started with that.”

Asked about what she enjoys most, Cordova mentioned the ministry program that she leads.

“I teach a Good News Club at Franklin Elementary and I teach every week on Thursday,” Cordova said. “It really stands out because I get to share the hope of Jesus with the little kids.”