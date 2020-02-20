Philomath highlights best in the community with annual Samaritan Awards

Back in the late 1980s when the Philomath Food Bank distributed goods out of the back of a trailer behind the fire station, Bardon Maginnis was among those lending a hand.
Through the following 30-plus years, Maginnis continued his volunteerism efforts with Philomath Community Services during a time of significant growth. His wife, the late Lupe Maginnis, spearheaded an effort nearly 20 years ago to establish a PCS community garden, which now carries her name.
In other words, the local nonprofit group has been a big part of his life.
During Wednesday night’s annual Samaritan Awards, hosted by the Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce, the 85-year-old Maginnis and his contributions were among those featured with a special honor — the Senior First Citizen award.
For the past six years, Maginnis has served on the PCS board while the organization progressed through major transitions.
“They’ve gone a long way in the six years I’ve been with them and I felt like I helped do that and that’s very rewarding,” said Maginnis, who contributed as the organization’s treasurer.
Meanwhile, during lunchtime at Philomath High School, 18-year-old Robin Cordova will on occasion share a table in the cafeteria with a student that had been sitting alone. Active in several school-related endeavors that go beyond the classroom, Cordova also enjoys serving as a leader and teacher for a Bible-centered program along with a couple of youth groups.
Cordova, who is a senior at Philomath High, said she was surprised with the Future First Citizen honor.
“I do a lot of volunteering and a lot of little things and I don’t expect them to go noticed but when they do, I’m really appreciative of it and it was just really cool,” she said.
In addition to Maginnis and Cordova, others receiving the special awards were Lori Gibbs (First Citizen) and Jill Williams (Junior First Citizen). Philomath Rental earned the Business of the Year honor and the Philomath Youth Activities Club was the recipient of the Nonprofit of the Year distinction. Nineteen Samaritan Award recipients were also recognized.
Maginnis, born and raised in Southern California but a resident of Philomath since 1978, has worked for more than six decades as a certified public accountant. He has been involved with several organizations and efforts through the years and still volunteers despite his advanced age and working through challenging health issues.
“The last six years were wonderfully spent at Philomath Community Services principally and with two prior award winners here — Peggy Clark and Van Hunsaker,” Maginnis said. “”I found out we work together good and that always helps — to have a group around you that you can get along with outside the work and inside the work, it makes it go a lot better.”
Maginnis said that as a youngster, his mother encouraged him to become involved in volunteerism. “I started in Boy Scouts,” he said. “It’s always been a part of my life.”
Here in Philomath, he sees a bright future ahead for PCS.
“They’re stabilized — the people I mentioned are all gone now and they’re working with new people that get the job done,” he said.
Cordova, nominated by PHS, has a background that has included featured artist on the Philomath Open Studios tour and as a founding member of the high school’s Green Team. About the time she was 13, Cordova started to really get involved with volunteering.
“I mostly started with Child Evangelism Fellowship,” she said. “They gave me the opportunity to volunteer with different things like Five-Day Clubs and Good News Club and so I started with that.”
Asked about what she enjoys most, Cordova mentioned the ministry program that she leads.
“I teach a Good News Club at Franklin Elementary and I teach every week on Thursday,” Cordova said. “It really stands out because I get to share the hope of Jesus with the little kids.”
Philomath Community Services nominated Gibbs for the First Citizen award. Gibbs served on the Planning Commission for 3-1/2 years, including in the lead position of chair for one year. During her time with the city organization, she oversaw key land-use decisions and was involved in reviewing and recommending changes to municipal code specific to land use and annexation criteria. She has also been heavily involved with volunteer work at her church.
The Philomath School District nominated Williams for the Junior First Citizen award. Williams led the way with the establishment of the district’s weekend food pack program in the face of government cutbacks that were hurting local students and families.
Even with federal programs back online, the program has continued. At last count, more than 80 food bags have been going home with students each week.
The awards program honored a business and nonprofit organization with special awards for the second straight year. Philomath Rental’s track record as a community partner led to its Business of the Year honor. Owner Dennis Cabatic accepted the award.
The Nonprofit of the Year award winner — PYAC and its predecessor — has been serving the community for more than three decades with a mission that revolves around providing positive, safe, recreational and educational experiences for youth. Executive Director Eddie Van Vlack accepted the award.
Philomath Chief of Police Ken Rueben emceed the event and chamber board president Alyssa Lewis handed out the certificates and plaques.