Philomath High's Class of 2020 takes center stage on Saturday

“Even the two sessions shouldn’t even cross by each other — that’s the plan,” Bussard said.

Organizers decided not to “X out” seats in the stands but to remind attendees to please abide by social distancing protocols.

Bussard said the first ceremony should end at around 11:15 a.m., and every minute will count because the entire venue will need to be cleaned — a process that could take up to 45 minutes. In addition, school personnel will need to make sure the first session’s crowd exits Clemens Field in a timely manner.

“One of the incentives there is we’re actually going to hand out our yearbooks to our seniors at the conclusion of graduation and they also can pick up their free transcripts,” Bussard said.

Bussard knows that not everyone is happy with how graduation day is going to look. He said putting together the plans weighed heavily on school personnel's minds, especially himself and St. Clair.

“We know how important it is to the families, we know how important it is to our graduates and we are trying to do the absolute best we can and hopefully we’re going to come as close as possible,” Bussard said.