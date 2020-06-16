Philomath High's Class of 2020 takes center stage on Saturday

Philomath High School’s approach to its graduation ceremony has evolved over the past month from a possible drive-through scenario to six separate groups walking through to the finalized plan of staging two separate ceremonies.
“It is going to be a lot different but I tell you what, it is as close to a normal ceremony as we can possibly get,” PHS Principal Mike Bussard said Sunday. “It’s not what everybody wants but it’s as close to checking all of the boxes as we possibly can.”
The first graduation ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday with the second ceremony estimated to begin at noon. The ceremonies are not open to the general public, only to invited guests of the graduates. Students were each allowed to invite four people.
“Not only will it pay off by the amount of people we can have at the ceremony and the number of graduates that can walk, if you look at the weather forecast for this Saturday, it’s supposed to be 82 and I could not have been happier because if our ceremony would’ve been on June 6, it dumped rain that day,” Bussard said.
“So we’re hoping the sun is going to shine on the Warriors because the Class of 2020 could really use a break. It has been a long, long process.”
The school district had received pleasant news early this month as Benton County prepared to move into the state’s Phase 2 reopening plan. The initial plan showed limited gatherings of up to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors and those protocols remain in place for general gatherings.
However, the guidelines were updated to allow various organizations, such as churches, schools and civic organizations, to have as many as 250 people at outdoor venues based on their occupancy limits and ability to socially distance attendees while adequately following sanitization protocols.
After receiving word of those guidelines, Bussard contacted Benton County to confirm if those numbers would work for Philomath. The principal and senior counselor Kim St. Clair got to work on revising the six-session plan into two ceremonies.
“Benton County has been wonderful to work with — they are doing us a solid here is the way I look at it,” Bussard said. “We have worked hard to get everything approved and they have approved it under the guidance that you guys will abide by not only the state (requirements) but the county’s mandates and I don’t want to violate that trust.”
Bussard said a priority was to give the graduates what they wanted most.
“One of the major requests by our graduation class was if there was any way, shape or form that we could increase the number of graduates that they walk with — that’s what they wanted,” Bussard said. “Us going to 250, we were able to get it into those two ceremonies.”
Despite those larger group numbers, organizers needed to keep each graduate’s guest list at four.
“There’s hardly going to be any staff members inside of Clemens Field,” Bussard said. “Most of their operations are going to be helping with staging and moving the procedures around.”
A graduation committee, which included not only school-related personnel but parents and students, put the plans together.
“That committee, we heard them loud and clear,” Bussard said. “They wanted a ceremony at Clemens Field and they wanted it as close to normal as possible. I really believe our patience and bumping it to June 20 is going to pay off.”
The graduation ceremonies will have a similar feel with its location at Clemens Field, however, it will definitely be different with the stage set up on the track, no tents on the infield, attendees socially distanced from one another and teachers in their academic garb watching from outside the fence.
Drinking fountains will even be capped and bottles of water can’t be handed out as part of the required restrictions, so folks should be prepared to bring their own, Bussard said, on what could be a warm day, especially for the latter group.
The 10 a.m. ceremony will stage and park at Philomath High. The noon group will park and stage from Clemens Primary School and Philomath Middle School, coming in from the south entrance of the stadium.
“Even the two sessions shouldn’t even cross by each other — that’s the plan,” Bussard said.
Organizers decided not to “X out” seats in the stands but to remind attendees to please abide by social distancing protocols.
Bussard said the first ceremony should end at around 11:15 a.m., and every minute will count because the entire venue will need to be cleaned — a process that could take up to 45 minutes. In addition, school personnel will need to make sure the first session’s crowd exits Clemens Field in a timely manner.
“One of the incentives there is we’re actually going to hand out our yearbooks to our seniors at the conclusion of graduation and they also can pick up their free transcripts,” Bussard said.
Bussard knows that not everyone is happy with how graduation day is going to look. He said putting together the plans weighed heavily on school personnel's minds, especially himself and St. Clair.
“We know how important it is to the families, we know how important it is to our graduates and we are trying to do the absolute best we can and hopefully we’re going to come as close as possible,” Bussard said.
The graduation ceremonies will be livestreamed for family, friends and others in the community who cannot attend. Three valedictorians will speak in the first ceremony and the other group can watch online. Bussard has shortened his message in the interest of keeping the ceremony at a manageable length.
A handful of students opted to not participate in the ceremony and picked up their diplomas last week when the school distributed caps and gowns. Bussard said each ceremony will include 51 graduates — the math takes you past the 250 maximum but not all students are utilizing the full allowance of four guests.
Bussard showed a great appreciation for the county’s willingness to work with PHS.
“They from the get-go could’ve said ‘nope’ and then we would’ve gone back to square one,” he said. “We are so thankful that Benton County has granted the approval for the type of ceremonies we’re going to have here Saturday.”
