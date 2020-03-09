You are the owner of this article.
Philomath library offers free tech help

Philomath Community Library artwork
BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

The Philomath Community Library offers free, basic one-on-one tech help from a staff member with individuals’ computer or device on the second and fourth Thursdays this month. The next opportunity will be this Thursday between 2 and 4 p.m.

Library staff can help with basic computer tasks, such as downloading e-books, audio books, using email and so on.

The sessions are arranged by appointment only. Call 541-929-3016 to set up a 30-minute appointment.

