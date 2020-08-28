Philomath man accused of Linn County carjacking

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ALBANY — A Philomath man has been accused of a carjacking in Linn County.

Dusty Lee Risland, 32, was charged with first degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm on Monday in Linn County Circuit Court.

The crime allegedly occurred on June 30 and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, the accuser met the suspect at a park in Corvallis on June 30, and the two spent part of the day driving around town. They drove into Linn County and past Peoria Road, ending up at the intersection of Arthur Drive and White Oak Road before the suspect, who was driving, pulled the car over, the accuser said.

He told a police officer that the suspect said he needed to get something out of his backpack, then pulled a black pistol out, pointed it at him and ordered him out of the car.

Risland was spotted the next day driving the accuser’s car on Queen Avenue in Albany, and he was arrested by the Albany Police Department. He matched the suspect description for the case, which included information on tattoos.