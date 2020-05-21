Philomath man among group facing poaching charges

Oregon State Police recently cited three Mid-Willamette Valley residents — including a Philomath man — on charges connected to the alleged poaching of multiple big-game animals.
“Based on evidence seized or processed, troopers believe the three males participated in the unlawful take or possession of 27 big-game animals within the last two years with evidence indicating many of the animals were killed during closed season or prohibited hours,” Oregon State Police reported through a press release.
OSP troopers cited William Hollings, 34, of Philomath; Eric Hamilton, 33, of Alsea; and Nicholas Lisenby, 39, of Lebanon; on several charges that include the unlawful take or possession of buck deer, bull elk, black bear, bobcat and cougar. Charges also include felon in possession of a firearm, the illegal transfer of a tag, hunting during a closed season and hunting without big game tags, along with other charges.
OSP’s original investigation involved Hollings with the execution of a search warrant on April 8 at his residence, but troopers found evidence of additional wildlife-related crimes. Search warrants served on April 25 led to the alleged activities of Hamilton and Lisenby. A fourth person, Amanda Hughes, 37, of Lebanon, also faces charges.
The crimes are alleged to have taken place in Benton, Linn, Lincoln, Polk, Lane and Tillamook counties. OSP said restitution for the crimes could total $162,700. The suspects would also likely lose hunting privileges and additional fees could be imposed.
The investigation launched out of information that officials received through its Turn in Poachers (TIP) line. State law rewards people who turn in poachers with preference points for hunting tags or cash rewards if the information leads to a citation or arrest.
To report wildlife and habitat crimes or suspicious activity, call the TIP hotline at 800-452-7888 or dial *OSP (677) or send an email to TIP@state.or.us.
