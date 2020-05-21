Philomath man among group facing poaching charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon State Police recently cited three Mid-Willamette Valley residents — including a Philomath man — on charges connected to the alleged poaching of multiple big-game animals.

“Based on evidence seized or processed, troopers believe the three males participated in the unlawful take or possession of 27 big-game animals within the last two years with evidence indicating many of the animals were killed during closed season or prohibited hours,” Oregon State Police reported through a press release.

OSP troopers cited William Hollings, 34, of Philomath; Eric Hamilton, 33, of Alsea; and Nicholas Lisenby, 39, of Lebanon; on several charges that include the unlawful take or possession of buck deer, bull elk, black bear, bobcat and cougar. Charges also include felon in possession of a firearm, the illegal transfer of a tag, hunting during a closed season and hunting without big game tags, along with other charges.

OSP’s original investigation involved Hollings with the execution of a search warrant on April 8 at his residence, but troopers found evidence of additional wildlife-related crimes. Search warrants served on April 25 led to the alleged activities of Hamilton and Lisenby. A fourth person, Amanda Hughes, 37, of Lebanon, also faces charges.