Philomath man arrested on sex crime charges related to child pornography

CORVALLIS — A Philomath man was arrested and arraigned last week on 14 felony counts of encouraging child sex abuse.

Aarne Olavi Karilampi, 63, was taken into custody Aug. 24 at his residence in the 300 block of North 16th Street. He remained in the Benton County Jail on Monday following a status check hearing in Benton County Circuit Court.

Karilampi was charged with 13 counts of first-degree and one count of second-degree encouraging child sex abuse. He entered not guilty pleas on all charges in court Aug. 25. Bail was set at $10,000.

Karilampi is accused of committing the crimes between Aug. 3 and Oct. 7, 2019. According to a probable cause affidavit, an investigation revealed that a Facebook account run by Karilampi had sent four messages and uploaded 25 messages, images or videos. A video allegedly showed sexual contact between a male adult and a likely prepubescent male child.

The investigation determined the same video had been sent from Karilampi’s Facebook account to 13 different accounts at 13 different dates and times.

The affidavit states that Karilampi denied sending any pornographic videos via his Facebook account that depicted children.