Philomath moves forward as Benton County enters Phase 2

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Benton County officially entered Phase 2 under the state's guidelines for reopening as Oregon continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Kate Brown approved the applications of 29 counties statewide. Approval to move forward were based on each county successfully meeting seven key benchmarks that had been outlined in the initial phase, as well as four new key benchmarks to enter Phase 2.

"I want to be clear that moving to Phase 2 comes with increased risk," Brown said in her approval letters to the counties. "With every restriction lifted we know transmission of the virus has the potential to increase.”

Brown applauded the efforts of the work done at the county level for those moving into Phase 2.

“You should be proud of the work done thus far by your local public health department to test, track and isolate new cases of COVID-19,” Brown said. “That work has made it possible for your county to move to the next phase."

Phase 2 is the last phase any county in the state can take until there is a reliable treatment or cure for COVID-19.