Philomath moves forward as Benton County enters Phase 2

Benton County officially entered Phase 2 under the state's guidelines for reopening as Oregon continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Kate Brown approved the applications of 29 counties statewide. Approval to move forward were based on each county successfully meeting seven key benchmarks that had been outlined in the initial phase, as well as four new key benchmarks to enter Phase 2.
"I want to be clear that moving to Phase 2 comes with increased risk," Brown said in her approval letters to the counties. "With every restriction lifted we know transmission of the virus has the potential to increase.”
Brown applauded the efforts of the work done at the county level for those moving into Phase 2.
“You should be proud of the work done thus far by your local public health department to test, track and isolate new cases of COVID-19,” Brown said. “That work has made it possible for your county to move to the next phase."
Phase 2 is the last phase any county in the state can take until there is a reliable treatment or cure for COVID-19.
Under the phased plan, approved counties in Phase 2 can now have up to 100 people gather outdoors and 50 people can gather indoors. Bowling alleys and theaters can open, but social distancing must continue.
As of Thursday, Benton County had 57 cases and five deaths.
Additional changes under Phase 2 include allowing restaurants and bars to stay open until midnight and opening churches and civic organizations to up to 250 people if they can practice social distancing.
Remote work is still strongly recommended and facilities that would otherwise be allowed to open under Phase 2 but cannot meet social distancing requirements must remain closed.
Citizens with underlying medical conditions or who are part of the high-risk population are still asked to take precautions more in line with the governor's initial orders in April.
In addition to Phase 2 status, Benton County’s board of commissioners directed staff to prepare an extension to the county’s emergency declaration. The current emergency declaration expires June 30 and the extension would run until Oct. 31.
The county said in a press release that the extension will allow an assessment to be done on the impact that students returning to school has on community infection rates. The county declared a state of emergency and with Corvallis activated an Emergency Operations Center on March 17.
Philomath declared a state of emergency on March 19 with a number of orders related to the protection of health, welfare and safety of local residents. The resolution also enabled Philomath to access EOC services.
