Philomath Museum announces closure during public health restrictions

The Benton County Historical Society announced its decision to temporarily close the Philomath Museum beginning Tuesday, a closure that falls in line with current public health restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19. No reopening date has been determined.

BCHS leadership said through an email that in-person research appointments have been suspended until the public health restrictions are lifted. Brief inquiries that staff might be able to answer can be sent via email at info@bentoncountymuseum.org.

In addition, the society announced that because of the restrictions, the opening of the Corvallis Museum has been postponed until further notice.

“The society takes the recommendations of public health officials very seriously and we hope these actions will help protect our staff, volunteers, visitors and the greater community from illness,” BCHS said in a release.

Those with questions can call 541-929-6230, ext. 302.

Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. Follow him at Twitter.com/philomathnews or Twitter.com/philomathsports and like him at Facebook.com/philomathexpress.

