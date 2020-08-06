Philomath Museum no longer requires appointments for visits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Those interested in checking out the exhibits at the Philomath Museum no longer need to make an appointment. But those who visit must wear masks and provide contact tracing information.

The Benton County Historical Society announced this week that the museum will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. during the month of August.

The current exhibition, “Monterey Jazz Festival Posters” by Earl Newman, will be on display through Saturday. Newman created a unique poster from 1968-2012 for the jazz festival held in Monterey, California. The show hangs in both the Moreland Gallery and on the first floor.

The upcoming art exhibition, “Flow of Woven Light” by Joan Truckenbrod opens Aug. 14 in the Moreland Gallery and runs through Sept. 19.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.