Philomath native Gary Plant earns Doctor of the Year honor

Since the Oregon Academy of Family Physicians established its Doctor of the Year award in 1980, only Portland has produced more annual recipients than Philomath.
Local physicians David Grube (1986), David Cutsforth (1993) and Bryce Byram (2004) all earned the prestigious honor. This year’s winner, Gary Plant, has been serving families as a physician in Madras for over 15 years, but he has very strong connections to Philomath.
“It was a wonderful surprise to be recognized by my colleagues from around the state,” Plant said. “Family medicine is about teamwork, relationships and caring for families within a community. The fact that nominations for Family Doctor of the Year come from patients in the community makes the award that much sweeter.”
Growing up in Philomath, Plant had early exposure to strong mentors in family medicine.
“My own family physicians growing up — Drs. David Cutsforth and David Grube — were also close family friends. Their kids were my classmates, and I saw how a physician could be more than just a doctor, but an important part of the community.”
Plant, the son of Tom and Glenda Plant, graduated with Philomath High’s Class of 1993.
“Apparently I grew up with three of the best,” Plant said about Grube, Cutsforth and their partner, Byram. “I would like to think that one of my own patients might go on to become a Family Doctor of the Year someday.”
Plant is the senior partner of Madras Medical Group, a physician-owned family medicine practice in the rural Central Oregon community. He practices a broad scope of family medicine, including inpatient and outpatient care, maternity care with C-sections, upper and lower endoscopy, and numerous office-based surgical procedures.
Plant has been a volunteer faculty member with Oregon Health & Science University since 2004, providing third- and fourth-year medical students and second-year physician assistant students with educational experiences in rural primary care.
“Students love the breadth of medicine and continuity of care they get to see here in Madras,” Plant said. “Some of our students will deliver more babies in Madras than they will on their OB rotation. Then, they see those babies back in the clinic the next week and see how caring for mom and baby are all intertwined.”
