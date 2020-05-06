Philomath native Gary Plant earns Doctor of the Year honor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Since the Oregon Academy of Family Physicians established its Doctor of the Year award in 1980, only Portland has produced more annual recipients than Philomath.

Local physicians David Grube (1986), David Cutsforth (1993) and Bryce Byram (2004) all earned the prestigious honor. This year’s winner, Gary Plant, has been serving families as a physician in Madras for over 15 years, but he has very strong connections to Philomath.

“It was a wonderful surprise to be recognized by my colleagues from around the state,” Plant said. “Family medicine is about teamwork, relationships and caring for families within a community. The fact that nominations for Family Doctor of the Year come from patients in the community makes the award that much sweeter.”

Growing up in Philomath, Plant had early exposure to strong mentors in family medicine.

“My own family physicians growing up — Drs. David Cutsforth and David Grube — were also close family friends. Their kids were my classmates, and I saw how a physician could be more than just a doctor, but an important part of the community.”

Plant, the son of Tom and Glenda Plant, graduated with Philomath High’s Class of 1993.