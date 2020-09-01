Philomath native’s work focuses on helping people ‘Calm the Chaos’

The email to her publisher couldn’t wait.
With her husband lying next to her in a darkened bedroom, Nicola Ries Taggart pitched an idea to her publisher about creating a set of cards with mantras meant to promote calm and well-being. The stresses encountered in daily life can take a toll. If people pulled a card each morning or a few each week, perhaps they could use this simple approach to better work through challenges.
Taggart’s idea fit right in with her own life. Her husband on that night was recovering from a medical procedure that was part of a larger health issue.
“The concept for it came in the midst of what I thought at the time was the most chaotic time of my life,” said Taggart, a Philomath native who lives in Alameda, California. “My husband was dealing with some really significant health issues that came out of the blue and he was in and out of the hospital and I was reflecting a lot on how I was navigating through this really challenging and uncertain time.”
The publisher jumped on the idea and less than a year later, the end result, “Calm the Chaos Cards,” is hitting bookstores this week with a Sept. 1 release.
Taggart started her own business about 15 years ago as a life and leadership coach. She works one-on-one with individuals who are looking to create a happier, healthier and more balanced life and also provides consulting services to companies that focus on leadership development and strategizing on ways to develop and build beneficial programs.
“Right now, a lot of my work is around well-being for their employees in terms of building their resilience during these very, very crazy times,” she said.
But she’s endured crazy times in her own life and those experiences factored into the project.
“I really utilized what I was going through as the content for the cards,” she said. “So it was a combination of things I had been coaching around and saying for the past 15 years on top of really what I was relying on to navigate this really challenging time myself.”
Taggart said she constantly writes things down, jotting down thoughts that she’s had or tips that she might be able to offer someone. Then one night, she was sitting around with some girlfriends and someone commented on the card decks that seemed to be popular.
Taggart herself had been in a bookstore and had a conversation with the manager about how he can’t keep the popular “cat yoga” card sets on the shelves. When a friend suggested that she create a card deck of her own, Taggart ran with the idea.
The publisher wanted to fast-track the project so the cards could be released in time for the November elections and the holiday shopping season. Taggert was all in with her husband recuperating.
“Well, it ends up that he wasn’t done with his medical journey — still isn’t — and so I have the contract to write these while he again is in and out of the hospital and I had to push the deadline a couple of times,” Taggart said.
Taggart’s cards are a follow-up to her book, “Calm the Chaos Journal: A Daily Practice for a More Peaceful Life,” which was published in 2018.
“I actually developed it many years earlier for myself after I had my first child and was filling very overwhelmed with new motherhood and starting my business and my husband’s career taking off,” Taggart said about content that would go into the book. “So I started researching a lot about health and happiness habits and sort of the scientific backing around what works and what are the little tricks you can do.”
Taggart said she pulled together the concept for herself just to have a checkoff list each day that she could follow.
“That started helping me, so I thought, ‘oh, maybe this will work for clients’ and so then I had clients doing it and they really liked it,” she said. “I had this concept of ‘I could totally see this on bookshelves’ and so it became a dream to make that happen and it did, so that was great.”
Taggart was born and raised in Philomath and graduated with the local high school’s Class of 1993. Although her dad, Tom Ries, worked for Oregon State University for 25 years, Taggart headed to Eugene. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Oregon in 1997.
Interestingly, the concept for “Calm the Chaos Cards” occurred well before the coronavirus pandemic. Taggart said it’s interesting timing which how it turned out but wouldn’t wish the pandemic on anyone.
“People are so stressed right now and what felt like was going to be a short little blip of we’ll get through this for a few months has now stretched on with no end in sight,” she said. “So I feel like the concept within the journal and now the cards is they are super simple, yet they’re not necessarily easy to do.”
Taggart said that right now, people try to find their way through daily challenges with the little things that they can control.
“I believe those come under four categories — managing your mindset, managing your energy, managing your environment and managing your relationships,” Taggart said. “So the cards really are a tool to help you hopefully do that in some small way throughout your day or throughout your week.”
“Calm the Chaos Cards” are available through Amazon and selected bookstores.
