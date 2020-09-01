Philomath native’s work focuses on helping people ‘Calm the Chaos’

“Right now, a lot of my work is around well-being for their employees in terms of building their resilience during these very, very crazy times,” she said.

But she’s endured crazy times in her own life and those experiences factored into the project.

“I really utilized what I was going through as the content for the cards,” she said. “So it was a combination of things I had been coaching around and saying for the past 15 years on top of really what I was relying on to navigate this really challenging time myself.”

Taggart said she constantly writes things down, jotting down thoughts that she’s had or tips that she might be able to offer someone. Then one night, she was sitting around with some girlfriends and someone commented on the card decks that seemed to be popular.

Taggart herself had been in a bookstore and had a conversation with the manager about how he can’t keep the popular “cat yoga” card sets on the shelves. When a friend suggested that she create a card deck of her own, Taggart ran with the idea.

The publisher wanted to fast-track the project so the cards could be released in time for the November elections and the holiday shopping season. Taggert was all in with her husband recuperating.