Philomath Now: City committee to explore possibility of lodging tax on visitors

Reporting live from this afternoon’s Philomath Finance and Administrative Committee meeting at City Hall:
The Philomath Finance and Administrative Committee plans to take a look at the possibility of implementing a transient lodging tax on visitors to raise more revenue for the city. Currently, the only lodging in town involves 15 rooms at the Galaxie Motel, City Manager Chris Workman said, but the recent approval of an RV park coming to town will increase overnight stays. The tax would not impact residents.
The tax would not directly affect city residents, only tourists and visitors that stay in the RV park, motel and Airbnb rentals.
Other quick notes:
You have free articles remaining.
• Melissa Murphy of Business Oregon went over financing details involved with the new water treatment plant project.
• David Low will continue as the committee chair.
• The committee took a look at the format and process involved with the city manager’s evaluation.
Look for a complete story on PhilomathExpress.com later this week.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached via email at brad.fuqua@lee.net. Follow him at Twitter.com/philomathnews.