Philomath Now: Local organizations receive Siletz grants

Reporting live from tonight’s Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund event in Lincoln City:
The Philomath Youth Activities Club ($2,500), Kings Valley Charter School ($6,225), Philomath Community Gleaners ($2,000) and the Philomath Police Department ($2,920) were among the local organizations receiving grants tonight from the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.
PYAC’s award will cover expenses for children to attend a summer youth program to learn about Siletz history and traditions, and will include attendance at the Nesika Illahee Pow-Wow.
You have free articles remaining.
KVCS received its grant for an overnight science and learning field trip for third through fifth grades to OMSI’s Camp Gray in Newport.
The Gleaners received the donation as a contribution to the food bank program.
Philomath police received the money to help pay for a portion of a second speed alert message sign for the community.
Look for a complete story following interviews by tomorrow on PhilomathExpress.com.
— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express
Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached via email at brad.fuqua@lee.net. Follow him at Twitter.com/philomathnews.