Philomath Now: Local organizations receive Siletz grants

Reporting live from tonight’s Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund event in Lincoln City:

The Philomath Youth Activities Club ($2,500), Kings Valley Charter School ($6,225), Philomath Community Gleaners ($2,000) and the Philomath Police Department ($2,920) were among the local organizations receiving grants tonight from the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.

PYAC’s award will cover expenses for children to attend a summer youth program to learn about Siletz history and traditions, and will include attendance at the Nesika Illahee Pow-Wow.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KVCS received its grant for an overnight science and learning field trip for third through fifth grades to OMSI’s Camp Gray in Newport.

The Gleaners received the donation as a contribution to the food bank program.

Philomath police received the money to help pay for a portion of a second speed alert message sign for the community.

Look for a complete story following interviews by tomorrow on PhilomathExpress.com.

— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express

Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express. He can be reached via email at brad.fuqua@lee.net. Follow him at Twitter.com/philomathnews.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.