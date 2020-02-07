You are the owner of this article.
Philomath Now: Local organizations receive Siletz grants

Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund Grants
Brad Fuqua

Reporting live from tonight’s Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund event in Lincoln City:

The Philomath Youth Activities Club ($2,500), Kings Valley Charter School ($6,225), Philomath Community Gleaners ($2,000) and the Philomath Police Department ($2,920) were among the local organizations receiving grants tonight from the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.

PYAC’s award will cover expenses for children to attend a summer youth program to learn about Siletz history and traditions, and will include attendance at the Nesika Illahee Pow-Wow.

KVCS received its grant for an overnight science and learning field trip for third through fifth grades to OMSI’s Camp Gray in Newport.

The Gleaners received the donation as a contribution to the food bank program.

Philomath police received the money to help pay for a portion of a second speed alert message sign for the community.

Look for a complete story following interviews by tomorrow on PhilomathExpress.com.

— Brad Fuqua, Philomath Express

Brad Fuqua is editor of the Philomath Express.

