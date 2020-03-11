Philomath police back on its feet in terms of staffing

“When you’re working on a seven-person patrol office and you lose three people, it’s huge,” Rueben said. “If you hire brand new people, you have to be able to train them. After the three guys left, we didn’t have any certified patrol training officers left.”

DPSST’s administrative rules require police departments to train rookies under the direct supervision of a state-certified Field Training and Evaluation Process trainer.

“The field training officer (FTO) position at the agencies — those are the guys who are your best guys,” Rueben said. “When you say, I’m going to pick you to train the new guys, you’re putting the whole trust of your agency in a person to train your new people. If you can grab somebody who’s an FTO, that means you’re getting a good guy.”

Thurman is an FTO and Wulk was scheduled to begin training just this week toward earning certification. When he’s fully trained, Philomath will be back up to four — the two officers along with Rueben and Sgt. Dave Gurski.

Longtime officer Mark Koeppe went through FTO training years ago, Rueben said, but he would need to go through a refresher course.