Philomath police back on its feet in terms of staffing

Losing three officers from his seven-officer patrol staff in recent months, Philomath Police Chief Ken Rueben needed to act fast and perhaps even depend on a little luck to bring in quality personnel.
Rueben can breathe a bit easier these days with one recruit currently in the state police academy and two others who transferred in from other agencies.
Blake Bowers was hired in December and started the 16-week Department of Public Safety Standards and Training program in late February with a graduation date coming in June.
Meanwhile, Mike Wulk and Brandon Thurman have joined the department and both have strong Philomath connections.
“Mike has 15 years of experience with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Lebanon Police Department,” said Rueben, who has been with Philomath PD for six years this month. “He’s been a detective, undercover drug officer and he lives here in Philomath.”
Thurman, a Philomath High graduate, has actually worked for the local department once before, just leaving at about the time Rueben was coming on board back when Ken Elwer was the chief. Thurman comes back to Philomath from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Recent departures have included Grant Moser (retired), Kevin Frahm (Corvallis Police Department) and Ted Vaughn (Oregon State Police Gaming Enforcement).
“When you’re working on a seven-person patrol office and you lose three people, it’s huge,” Rueben said. “If you hire brand new people, you have to be able to train them. After the three guys left, we didn’t have any certified patrol training officers left.”
DPSST’s administrative rules require police departments to train rookies under the direct supervision of a state-certified Field Training and Evaluation Process trainer.
“The field training officer (FTO) position at the agencies — those are the guys who are your best guys,” Rueben said. “When you say, I’m going to pick you to train the new guys, you’re putting the whole trust of your agency in a person to train your new people. If you can grab somebody who’s an FTO, that means you’re getting a good guy.”
Thurman is an FTO and Wulk was scheduled to begin training just this week toward earning certification. When he’s fully trained, Philomath will be back up to four — the two officers along with Rueben and Sgt. Dave Gurski.
Longtime officer Mark Koeppe went through FTO training years ago, Rueben said, but he would need to go through a refresher course.
The local police chief provided the staffing update during this week’s Police Committee meeting. In other news out of the meeting, Rueben reviewed the Oregon Accreditation Alliance’s assessment of the department and explained the process. The PPD joined the organization in 2002 and was awarded their initial accreditation in 2010.
Scott Hayes, a retired deputy chief of police who served as the OCA assessor for Philomath, called the local department professional, friendly, knowledgeable and helpful.
“This is a well-organized and structured department that has utilized good research and innovation in acquiring a new facility, equipment and technology within available budgets,” OCA assessor Scott Hayes wrote in a report dated Oct. 1. “Overall, the files were in excellent shape with only minor issues encountered that were correctable prior to the on-site (visit).”
Hayes wrote that PPD was in compliance with all applicable standards and recommended re-accreditation. Rueben said
“There are 225 standards and for each one of those standards, I’m required to prove that we meet the standards,” Rueben said.
Philomath is one of just 60 agencies accredited by the volunteer- driven alliance — and one of the smallest. There are more than 220 agencies across the state.
“This is just, I think, a good program; I’m proud of it and I think it does really good things for our department,” Rueben said. “This forces administrators to really stay on top of changes in policy and recommendations in case law. ... Those are really important things to stay on top of.”