Philomath Police begins effort to establish video-sharing program

The Philomath Police Department announced its effort to establish a video-sharing program that would allow participants to quickly provide home or business security footage to serve as a tool in fighting crime.

“Our first goal is identifying where the cameras are in town and mapping their location,” Philomath Police Chief Ken Rueben said. “When a crime occurs, we can quickly identify what cameras are located near the crime, and contact video camera owners in the area.”

To launch the program, police must first identify participants. For those with security camera systems who would like to assist, send name, address, phone number, system brand and email address to: police@philomathoregon.gov.

“If a crime or suspicious activity occurs in town, we will send an email out and ask you to check your video security system for particular information,” Rueben said. “For instance, if we are looking for a suspicious vehicle seen by a witness after a burglary, we will send out the make, color and model of the vehicle directly to you and ask you to search your system for the vehicle.”

Rueben stressed that information will remain confidential. He added that the program is free and is not an alarm registration program.

For more information, call the police station at 541-929-6911.

