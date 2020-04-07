Philomath police helping at-risk citizens

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
The Philomath Police Department is among mid-valley law enforcement agencies that are trying to limit the impact of the coronavirus by delivering essential prescriptions to local at-risk residents who are age 65 or older or have a life-threatening pre-existing medical condition.
Philomath Chief of Police Ken Rueben said his department has agreements in place with Philomath Pharmacy and Bi-Mart in west Corvallis to deliver to those individuals that fit that criteria and can’t pick up their prescriptions.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Brad Fuqua
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today