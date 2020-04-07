You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Philomath police helping at-risk citizens

Philomath police helping at-risk citizens

{{featured_button_text}}
Philomath Police Department
BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

The Philomath Police Department is among mid-valley law enforcement agencies that are trying to limit the impact of the coronavirus by delivering essential prescriptions to local at-risk residents who are age 65 or older or have a life-threatening pre-existing medical condition.

Philomath Chief of Police Ken Rueben said his department has agreements in place with Philomath Pharmacy and Bi-Mart in west Corvallis to deliver to those individuals that fit that criteria and can’t pick up their prescriptions.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News