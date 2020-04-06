Philomath police: Scammers trying hard to steal your money

The scammers have a new opportunity.
With the new coronavirus relief package recently signed into law, millions of Americans will receive economic impact payments to help offset the negative financial impacts felt by the pandemic.
Philomath residents and businesses will not be spared from criminals who want to steal your money through emails or phone calls. Philomath Chief of Police Ken Rueben is taking the situation seriously and is reaching out to ask locals to not be fooled by criminals who want to steal your money.
Rueben said there’s so much uncertainty going on that affects local people that he’s worried about checks coming in the mail, including security at their mailboxes.
“All of the bad guys that steal checks and do that for their criminal activity are going to be on the prowl for that — just like at Christmastime when they’re looking to steal from people off their front porch,” Rueben said.
Reuben said people are stressed and dealing with anxiety, perhaps at levels not seen since the Sept. 11 attacks.
“It's during those times that I think people will fall for a scam faster than if they have time to really evaluate an offer that comes by email or over the phone,” Rueben said.
Adding to those fears and stress are those who have lost jobs and face financial difficulties.
“People are worried, they need money, they’re going to be getting checks both on the unemployment side and with the national stimulus checks,” Rueben said. “Here’s this money, millions of dollars, floating around in people’s mailboxes although some of it’s going to be direct deposited.”
The Internal Revenue Service recently issued an alert:
“We urge people to take extra care during this period. The IRS isn’t going to call you asking to verify or provide your financial information so you can get an economic impact payment or your refund faster. That also applies to surprise emails that appear to be coming from the IRS. Remember, don’t open them or click on attachments or links.” (The most up-to-date information is available at IRS.gov).
Here in Philomath, a local business recently received a questionable email. The business owner forwarded it to local law enforcement through the police department’s Business Watch program.
Rueben said the email included a link where an individual can sign up to make sure they receive their government-issued stimulus check, a process that would require the sharing of personal information.
After viewing the scam email that had been forwarded to him, Rueben looked for direction from the Oregon Department of Justice and that’s how he came across information published online by the Federal Trade Commission.
To try to help spread details on identifying scams, Rueben sent out the FTC information to those on the local Business Watch email list and also published a link on the department’s Facebook page.
“There’s some really good information there,” Rueben said. “The government doesn’t email stuff, they don’t do it. But the quality of these scams now. I mean, they’ve been good but they’re really good now.”
Rueben said PPD is going into “hyper alert” mode for these theft issues.
“I want our businesses or banks to know that if somebody’s coming in to try to cash checks, this is the time that people are going to show up,” Rueben said.
Rueben said he and Sgt. Dave Gurski plan to visit local businesses that might perform check-cashing services to review their policies and share warnings about scams. As for those who receive economic impact checks, Rueben suggests that they only cash them at a bank or other financial institution.
Rueben also said people should also be careful with unsolicited information that appears to be coming from their bank.
“When I get one of those emails, I call my bank,” Rueben said. “If they say no, we didn’t send you an email, you’ve saved yourself a lot of hassle.”
Text messages, websites and social media posts that request money or personal information should also be avoided.
As far as receiving the economic impact payment, the IRS will send the money into the direct deposit account that taxpayers provided on their 2019 or 2018 returns. For those who did not receive tax refunds via direct deposit, they will be able to provide their bank information through a secure portal that will be launched later this month on the IRS.gov website.
For those who do not have any direct deposit information, they will be mailed to the address it has on file.
Rueben strongly suggests the use of two-factor authentication as a further layer of protection and those who bank online should ask their financial institutions if they offer it. Also known as dual authentication, the process protects online accounts even if someone knows your password through the use of a six-digit code sent to a cellphone.
“It’s a pain in the neck but that’s a hard thing to overcome for a scammer,” Rueben said. “For a bad guy to get that number is almost impossible.”
Rueben said one of the frustrating things about these scams is there is really no good way to conduct an investigation.
“It’s not like we can open up a criminal case and find the bad guy here,” Rueben said. “They’re international — most of them — and if they are in the United States, they’re routed through international servers that are off-shore. So, doing a criminal investigation can only be done federally and it’s only if there’s a substantial loss that the feds will even look at it.”
Still, Rueben hopes those on the receiving end of a scam will report the information. For example, emails can be forwarded to the Oregon Department of Justice’s website. The state agency compiles those, Rueben said, and then forwards them on to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
