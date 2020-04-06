Philomath police: Scammers trying hard to steal your money

As far as receiving the economic impact payment, the IRS will send the money into the direct deposit account that taxpayers provided on their 2019 or 2018 returns. For those who did not receive tax refunds via direct deposit, they will be able to provide their bank information through a secure portal that will be launched later this month on the IRS.gov website.

For those who do not have any direct deposit information, they will be mailed to the address it has on file.

Rueben strongly suggests the use of two-factor authentication as a further layer of protection and those who bank online should ask their financial institutions if they offer it. Also known as dual authentication, the process protects online accounts even if someone knows your password through the use of a six-digit code sent to a cellphone.

“It’s a pain in the neck but that’s a hard thing to overcome for a scammer,” Rueben said. “For a bad guy to get that number is almost impossible.”

Rueben said one of the frustrating things about these scams is there is really no good way to conduct an investigation.