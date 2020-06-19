Philomath recycling event rescheduled for July 18

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The citywide recycling event that had been canceled this past spring was rescheduled for July 18, city officials announced.

Provided in cooperation with Republic Services, the cleanup represents an opportunity for city residents to clear space in their garage and get rid of broken, unwanted recyclable junk.

Industrial dumpsters will be available in the Public Works yard on that Saturday. The entrance will be located on the end of South 16th Street. There, city employees will verify city residency and to check that items are recyclable. Republic Services will assist with unloading vehicles.

The gates will open at 9 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. The cleanup event is free for residents who live within the city limits. Proof of residency will be required.

Accepted materials include untreated wood, scrap metal, yard debris, computer/electronic equipment, cardboard, large/bulky items (mattresses, couches, chairs, patio furniture, plastic pools, etc.) and any other materials not specified on the “not acceptable” list.

Items not accepted include household garbage, car batteries, tires, motor oil, propane tanks, gas cans and hazardous waste materials such as used paint, insecticides or cleaning agents.