Following is a rundown of known Philomath-related cancellations and postponements as of Friday:
Benton County Genealogical Society: Postponed the March 14 program with Tom O’Brien. No rescheduled date announced.
Benton County Historical Society: Postponed “50 Years of Monterey Jazz Festival Posters” exhibit opening with artist Earl Newman that was to occur March 13. No rescheduled date announced (tentatively April 10). Exhibit is available for viewing. Canceled Storytime at the Museum scheduled for March 25 and Kids’ Day at the Museum scheduled for March 28.
Benton Habitat for Humanity: Canceled its March 13-14 International Women Build events at the Philomath construction site.
City of Philomath: Closed City Hall and Philomath Police Department lobbies but still available to the public by phone during business hours. Canceled Park Advisory Board meeting that had been scheduled for March 12. Canceled the March 16 Planning Commission and March 17 Council Ad-Hoc Committee meetings.
Clemens Primary School: Postponed its kindergarten orientation that had been scheduled for April 8. No rescheduled date announced.
College United Methodist Church: Suspended worship services for at least March 15 and March 22. Services will be available online via YouTube.
Marys River Grange: Canceled its Conversation Project program that was to have occurred March 12. Canceled Fourth Friday Fun Night that had been scheduled for March 27.
Oregon School Activities Association: Canceled remaining winter state championships, including Class 4A boys and girls basketball tournaments that had been scheduled for March 11-13 and state dance/drill championships scheduled for March 20. Also suspended practices and contests for spring sports and activities, including baseball, softball, track and field, tennis, band/orchestra and choir.
Peace Lutheran Church: Canceled March 15 worship service and programs. Go online to website for information about viewing online. Office hours suspended but available via phone or email.
Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce: Canceled monthly luncheon scheduled for March 19.
Philomath Community Library: Closed through March 31. All library programs and outreach events have been canceled. Bookmobile stops are temporarily suspended.
Philomath Community Services: Closed June’s Kids Kloset until further notice (call 541-231-8871 if someone is in desperate need). Philomath Food Bank and Philomath Community Gleaners remain open at normal hours.
Philomath School District: Closed all schools through March 31. All activities, practices, events have been postponed. Canceled Philomath School Board’s monthly meeting scheduled for March 16. No rescheduled date announced. Lunches made available on a “grab-and-go” basis to anyone ages 18 and under through March 31 from noon-1 p.m. at Clemens Primary School.
Philomath Youth Activities Club: Canceled all programs through March 31; all baseball and softball activities postponed until further notice.
— Philomath Express