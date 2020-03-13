Following is a rundown of known Philomath-related cancellations and postponements as of Friday:

Benton County Genealogical Society: Postponed the March 14 program with Tom O’Brien. No rescheduled date announced.

Benton County Historical Society: Postponed “50 Years of Monterey Jazz Festival Posters” exhibit opening with artist Earl Newman that was to occur March 13. No rescheduled date announced (tentatively April 10). Exhibit is available for viewing. Canceled Storytime at the Museum scheduled for March 25 and Kids’ Day at the Museum scheduled for March 28.

Benton Habitat for Humanity: Canceled its March 13-14 International Women Build events at the Philomath construction site.

City of Philomath: Closed City Hall and Philomath Police Department lobbies but still available to the public by phone during business hours. Canceled Park Advisory Board meeting that had been scheduled for March 12. Canceled the March 16 Planning Commission and March 17 Council Ad-Hoc Committee meetings.

Clemens Primary School: Postponed its kindergarten orientation that had been scheduled for April 8. No rescheduled date announced.