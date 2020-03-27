Philomath’s first responders try to stay safe amid pandemic conditions

The situation is a bit different for Philomath police officers. Although calls overall have been down, there has been a recent rash of domestic violence situations.

“That’s one of those situations that you can’t do it over the phone, you can’t do it from the street in front of somebody’s house, you have to go into their house,” Rueben said.

Rueben said that with all of the precautions in place, an officer still might catch the virus because of the necessary contact that comes about on the job.

“Sometimes you just can’t avoid touching somebody if you have to take somebody into custody or if we have to separate people who are involved in a fight ... it’s not a fun part of the job,” he said.

Officers do not use PPE when responding to a call.

“If somebody’s going to catch it, that’s where it’s going to be,” Rueben said. “It’s going to be during that heat-of-the-moment kind of call where we roll up and it’s a protection of life or property type of situation.”

As far as traffic stops, Rueben said the police department is trying to be visible so drivers obey the law and understand the situation and the city’s speed sign is up on Applegate Street to slow down vehicles.