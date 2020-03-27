Philomath’s first responders try to stay safe amid pandemic conditions

Before heading out on a medical call, Philomath Fire & Rescue personnel take a few minutes to put on protective gear that goes beyond the standard uniform — a gown, gloves, goggles and N95 respirator mask.
If the individual that needs help can come outside, the team gets right to work. But if the response requires an EMT to go inside the residence, the others hold back until a mask can be placed over the patient’s face. Once that’s done, the rest of the crew enters the home.
To be clear, in situations such as cardiac or respiratory arrest and other life-threatening situations, Fire & Rescue responds immediately with the full crew.
“You can understand that we have a limited amount of responders and must be extra diligent in preventing exposure,” Fire & Rescue Capt. Rich Saalsaa said.
It’s an example of what first responders are now forced to do amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Over at the Philomath Police Department, calls that come in are handled over the phone, if possible. That includes routine calls such as reports on ordinance violations, nuisance situations and so on.
“Other than that, unfortunately in our line of work, life goes on,” Philomath Chief of Police Ken Rueben said. “There’s no way to not have personal contact with people sometimes.”
First responders have scrambled over the past several days to implement measures to protect themselves. Emergency medical technicians and police officers, after all, are human and not immune to contracting a virus.
It’s unknown if the community is currently in a period of the calm before the storm, but calls at both local agencies have been down. First responders are preparing themselves, however, if conditions worsen.
Saalsaa believes people appear to be pretty much sticking to home, which in turn reduces the number of potential emergency situations.
“I think we’re seeing the kinds of calls that we would normally see in terms of people with medical conditions,” he said. “We haven’t encountered anybody yet that’s had flu-like symptoms or anything like that right now.”
Emergency dispatchers have been trained to try to warn first responders about the possibility that a COVID-19 situation could exist in a household.
“Dispatch will tell us if they have identified someone who potentially has been infected,” Saalsaa explained. “We’ll get into our garb here but when we get on site, we’ll only send only one person inside to kind of check things out just to limit exposure.
“We don’t have that many people to start with and having three or four people isolated or quarantined would decimate things around here,” he added.
The situation is a bit different for Philomath police officers. Although calls overall have been down, there has been a recent rash of domestic violence situations.
“That’s one of those situations that you can’t do it over the phone, you can’t do it from the street in front of somebody’s house, you have to go into their house,” Rueben said.
Rueben said that with all of the precautions in place, an officer still might catch the virus because of the necessary contact that comes about on the job.
“Sometimes you just can’t avoid touching somebody if you have to take somebody into custody or if we have to separate people who are involved in a fight ... it’s not a fun part of the job,” he said.
Officers do not use PPE when responding to a call.
“If somebody’s going to catch it, that’s where it’s going to be,” Rueben said. “It’s going to be during that heat-of-the-moment kind of call where we roll up and it’s a protection of life or property type of situation.”
As far as traffic stops, Rueben said the police department is trying to be visible so drivers obey the law and understand the situation and the city’s speed sign is up on Applegate Street to slow down vehicles.
Still, that doesn’t mean police aren’t pulling over speeders. Earlier in the week over just 15 minutes apart, police stopped separate vehicles that were going almost double the speed limit in town, which is 25 mph.
Throughout the police station, things like hand sanitizer and disinfectants are visible.
“We share computers and we share cars, of course, so when guys leave their shift, we’re making sure that they’re wiping down their car inside — their dashboard, their keyboard on the computer,” Rueben said, a procedure that’s also performed in the building with the sharing of computer equipment and other items.
“Office staff is religious about going around and wiping down all of the doors and everything all throughout the office constantly,” Rueben added.
The local agencies have received exceptional support from county, state and other neighboring agencies. A common fear among those that need to deal with a potentially-infected public would be running out of personal protective equipment.
“We do have things set up with the state fire marshal’s office and the state of Oregon in terms of a supply now,” Saalsaa said. “They’ve done a really great job of reaching out. Now obviously, counties that are more impacted than us ... they’ve been higher in demand for equipment.”
But with the supply chain challenges, responders are doing things like reusing masks.
“If it’s something that we’re not encountering a whole lot, we’ll use it up to five times before we actually dispose of it,” Saalsaa said.
The situation has been a little better than one might expect because of PPE that had been stored away after the ebola outbreak in 2014.
“Actually, we very lucky about this here in this region in that Benton, Lane, Linn, Lincoln and a part of Marion County, we had an MCI (mass casualty incident) trailer full of PPE from the ebola issue. We were actually already ahead of the curve when it came to that,” Saalsaa said.
Rueben said the Philomath police have been in good shape with supplies.
“We haven’t had a shortage of equipment here and we actually donated some equipment to the hospital,” said Rueben, adding that the state’s Office of Emergency Management has provided a great response to the situation.
Rueben said they had a good stockpile of disinfectants and those types of products on hand. As far as masks, they only had one per officer before the outbreak but they now have plenty along with things like gloves and various other items.
Rueben said area agencies have communicated very well amid the pandemic conditions and each day, the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police distributes an email that features detailed information, including the types of issues agencies have encountered across the state. Three days a week, agencies send in a required form that provides a snapshot of statistics on their own departments including personnel and equipment.
Philomath Police had one officer, Blake Bowers, at the state academy but three weeks into his 16-week schedule of training, classes were shut down after one of his classmates had passed out and was taken to the hospital with flu-like symptoms. In the end, the police officer ended up testing negative for the coronavirus but did come down with the flu. As a precaution, all others in the class were self-quarantining, including Bowers.
“The recommendation is 14 days and he’s had no symptoms ... he can come back April 1,” Rueben said. “We do have him doing some things at home and paperwork-type training that we’ve given him.”
Rueben said the state academy hopes to resume training on May 17.
At Fire & Rescue, Saalsaa said he wasn’t 100% sure of any volunteers in quarantine, although there may be one individual who works at a job in Corvallis taking that precaution.
When asked if Fire & Rescue personnel have an extra layer of anxiety or fear because of the coronavirus, Saalsaa responded that he hasn’t really seen any hints of those types of potential challenges.
“We kind of live with it. It’s the nature of the beast given what we do — running into a burning building or something like that,” Saalsaa said. “This is what we’re trained to do between the hazmat training and fire training and medical training, we’re pretty much geared to handle it. I think there’s a lot of stress, don’t get me wrong, in the background.”
Much of the background stress involves heading home to families.
“I have to come off the job and go home to my wife and my daughter that’s visiting at the moment, so there’s a lot of considerations there about what I’ll be bringing home,” Saalsaa said.
To help alleviate some of those concerns, Saalsaa has the same type of decontamination approach to his arrival at home as Fire & Rescue personnel have when they return to the station after a call — and that includes stripping off clothes, throwing them into the washing machine and getting into the shower.
“When people sign up to this job, they know there’s a danger aspect to it,” Rueben said about his department’s state of mind. “I’m pleasantly surprised, I guess is the term I’d like to use, I haven’t had a single officer say, ‘hey, I’m really concerned about this; I’m not comfortable’ doing whatever we’re asking them to do.”
The department meets every morning to talk about any possible issues.
“My officers are really dedicated and I’m really proud of them for that,” Rueben said.
However, that type of dedication can be somewhat of an issue “with only 10 or 12 sick days used last year out of a whole crew of officers.” As a result, asking how they’re feeling every morning is an important question.
“I’m afraid that if they have some symptoms that they would show up anyway,” Rueben said. “So we had long talks, especially the first few days of this, that I want to know if you’re not feeling well and if you have any of these symptoms to stay home because you’re going to infect everybody at the office and we’ll be in a lot of trouble.”
The fire and police departments just hope that this quiet period continues.
“We’re actually in pretty good shape here. ... I think with the normal call volume and if people continue to do what they’re doing and staying inside and flattening that curve as you’ve heard multiple times now, then I think we’ll get through this just fine,” Saalsaa said.
