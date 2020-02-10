Philomath's Jack Lehman lands position in state representative's office

“I ended up winning — me and a guy from Crescent Valley, Aravind (Sriram) — and it was to institute the plastic bag ban statewide,” Lehman said. “It was a similar statute to Corvallis to what we already have.”

Rayfield took the two winning policy concepts — the other about increasing the eligibility of students to utilize the Oregon Opportunity Grant — and drafted bills for the following session. Although a statewide plastic bag ban is now in effect, a different version of the bill actually made its way through the Legislature and to the governor’s desk.

“The two of them had just the most moving, wonderful presentation and that ability to put in that hard work and have it be conveyed in a way that I would argue his presentation is better than some legislators I’ve seen,” Rayfield said. “It was really neat to see and so you take note of that in the moment.”

Lehman then interned in Rayfield’s office during the 2019 long session, which corresponded with his final six months of college.

“He came into our office in the long session and he was very diligent,” Rayfield said. “He was one of the most reliable people in our offices from an intern standpoint. So when we had an opening, I like to have people that I know and I trust, and I like having people from the district.”