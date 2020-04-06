Philomath’s mayor: ‘Keep taking care of each other’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Philomath Mayor Eric Niemann expressed gratitude Monday night toward what he’s seen occurring in the city over the past few weeks during the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

“We just need to stay together and keep taking care of each other,” Niemann said from City Hall during a community chat event. “I think it speaks well of our character as a city to be able to step up in difficult times and continue to help each other and reach out and take care of each other.”

Niemann mentioned several organizations and businesses that have contributed in some way to the help in the fight.

“The bottom line is we’re all in this together,” Niemann said, who followed up with comments of gratitude toward health-care workers and others on the front lines. “I don’t think we can ever repay them for all that they’re doing.”

In addition, Niemann thanked others that have joined in the effort, including city staff that has continued to keep things running despite the challenging conditions.

“And I’d like to thank each of you that are out here listening for doing your part in maintaining social distancing,” he added. “That’s our No. 1 weapon against this virus.”