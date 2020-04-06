Philomath’s mayor: ‘Keep taking care of each other’

Philomath Mayor Eric Niemann expressed gratitude Monday night toward what he’s seen occurring in the city over the past few weeks during the coronavirus pandemic crisis.
“We just need to stay together and keep taking care of each other,” Niemann said from City Hall during a community chat event. “I think it speaks well of our character as a city to be able to step up in difficult times and continue to help each other and reach out and take care of each other.”
Niemann mentioned several organizations and businesses that have contributed in some way to the help in the fight.
“The bottom line is we’re all in this together,” Niemann said, who followed up with comments of gratitude toward health-care workers and others on the front lines. “I don’t think we can ever repay them for all that they’re doing.”
In addition, Niemann thanked others that have joined in the effort, including city staff that has continued to keep things running despite the challenging conditions.
“And I’d like to thank each of you that are out here listening for doing your part in maintaining social distancing,” he added. “That’s our No. 1 weapon against this virus.”
The mayor lauded other efforts of well from those that have supported Philomath’s small businesses to those that have gone above and beyond to take care of the needs of the elderly and other at-risk residents.
Niemann and City Manager Chris Workman were both at City Hall for the community chat but maintained social distancing — Niemann in council chambers with his usual seat in front of the city’s logo and Workman behind closed doors in his office.
“I think one of the hardest things to do for great leadership in times like this is to feel like we’re sitting on our hands not doing a whole lot because there’s not a lot we can do at this point other than adhere to what Gov. Brown has told us to do,” Workman said.
One point that both Niemann and Workman brought up is that the Benton County Health Department is calling the shots on policy when it comes to the appropriate response during this health crisis.
“Here in the city, we do not have medical expertise staffed at the city level,” Niemann said. “That’s part of what your county taxes pay for is the Benton County Health Department and ultimately, they are in charge of leading this response and we are closely connected with them, taking guidance from them.”
Niemann mentioned that Philomath Fire & Rescue Chief Tom Miller works four days a week at the county’s Emergency Operations Center.
The community chat appeared to be lightly attended — at least as far as the number of participants in the Zoom videoconferencing call — with Niemann and Workman taking three questions. Chief of Police Ken Rueben shared a few comments on the status of his officers.
But the primary message of the night was that Philomath is responding well to the difficulties that everybody is facing.
“We’re resilient ... Philomath is full of good people and we will get through this,” Niemann said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!