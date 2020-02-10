You are the owner of this article.
Philomath Samaritan Awards banquet coming up Feb. 19

Samaritan Awards

The 2020 Philomath Samaritan Awards are coming Feb. 19. The event is open to all and those who would like complimentary tickets are asked to contact the chamber.

 BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

The Philomath Samaritan Awards will be staged Wednesday, Feb. 19 in the Philomath High School auditorium. Hosted by the Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by local businesses and organizations, the ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Nominations come from within the community and are judged in the areas of leadership, diversity, longevity, community impact and overcoming adversity. The awards will include a Future First Citizen, Junior First Citizen, First Citizen, Senior First Citizen and 20 specially-recognized volunteers.

Contact the chamber for complimentary ticket requests by calling 541-929-2454 or sending an email to director@philomathchamber.org.

