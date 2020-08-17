Philomath School Board meets tonight

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Philomath School Board plans to meet at 7 p.m. Monday with reopening-related discussions on the agenda.

The board will vote on district school year calendars and have discussions involving staff professional learning and athletics and reports from the director of finance and superintendent.

The board will also vote on Susan Halliday’s interim superintendent contract for the 2020-21 school year, and talk about scheduling a fall retreat.

The consent agenda vote, which covers personnel changes, includes three resignations and a leave of absence. Those leaving the district include Rebecca Chitkowski (PHS assistant principal), Elisha McVay (PES school nurse) and Jennifer Logsdon (PHS forestry assistant). Gary Yoder (technology specialist) and Melissa Malusky (CPS teacher) have requested leaves of absence.

For a stories out of the school board meeting, check PhilomathExpress.com later this week.

