Philomath School District prepares for distance learning

“We feel like there’s going to be a need for about 190 of the Chromebooks to get out, so that means they don’t have more than a phone as a device,” Brazeau said. “We’re projecting and preparing that we’ll probably have to get close to 400 out when we get not only the ‘needs,’ but the ‘wants.’”

That’s based on the information the school district had been able to collect as of Friday. Brazeau said there are 50 to 75 families in Philomath that do not have connectivity. However, with employment layoffs and furloughs, the numbers of those going offline could increase as families make decision on their household bills.

“I think that number’s probably low and I think it’ll probably grow as this continues to move on,” Brazeau said.

Grades K-5

Students in grades kindergarten through the fifth grade will receive packet materials beginning Thursday in time to begin the following Monday. For those unable to pick them up from teachers, the district is working out a plan to deliver them to residences utilizing school buses.

The transmission of the coronavirus through the physical school packets could come to mind for those on the receiving end but Brazeau said the district is taking extra precautions to try to avoid that possibility.