Philomath School District prepares for distance learning

The wheels are in motion to establish distance learning programs for Philomath School District students with the Oregon Department of Education issuing guidance that goes beyond the supplemental materials approach that had been previously launched.
The state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic could change at any time but as of Friday, Oregon continues to operate under Gov. Kate Brown’s order that public schools will remain closed until at least April 28. California recently announced that on-campus classes will not resume for the rest of the academic year. Could Oregon be next?
Philomath School Superintendent Buzz Brazeau said the topic came up during a Friday phone call with ODE.
“What they did tell us is that they are advising the governor’s office that if you’re going to call it, call it now — the sooner you can do that for us, the better off you are,” Brazeau said.
Brazeau did offer his opinion on a possible route that could materialize if the rest of the academic year is not called off.
“The only reason I would think they wouldn’t close it until the end of school is if they would allow small-group learning to happen in a building — say maybe you bring small groups back or something,” he said. “I don’t see the curve flattening out enough for them to be able to bring us (in full) back to school. I don’t believe that we’re going to see school this year in the way that we know school to be.”
Those are just Brazeau’s thoughts on the issue. Nothing has been decided as Oregon’s school districts await further directives on where the academic year may be headed.
“I have to follow what the Oregon Department of Education tells me to do and I don’t have that direction yet,” Brazeau said. “We’re waiting to hear from the governor as far as those issues are concerned.”
Meanwhile, Philomath’s administrative team has been preparing distance learning materials to get out to families — a directive from ODE that included an April 13 target date. The district has identified several households that have online accessibility issues with either no devices for students to work on or no internet access.
Chromebooks will be checked out to families that need them on Tuesday and Wednesday. For households with no internet service, the district is working with local providers to get those families online.
“Initially, we’ll do it based on those that need devices. Then we’ll go through it as far as people who want devices,” Brazeau said.
Brazeau offered an example of that latter “want” category, a situation such as, “I’ve got three kids and yeah, I’ve got two computers but it sure would be nice to have a third.”
The school district has 625 Chromebooks and expects that the majority of those will be headed to students’ homes.
“We feel like there’s going to be a need for about 190 of the Chromebooks to get out, so that means they don’t have more than a phone as a device,” Brazeau said. “We’re projecting and preparing that we’ll probably have to get close to 400 out when we get not only the ‘needs,’ but the ‘wants.’”
That’s based on the information the school district had been able to collect as of Friday. Brazeau said there are 50 to 75 families in Philomath that do not have connectivity. However, with employment layoffs and furloughs, the numbers of those going offline could increase as families make decision on their household bills.
“I think that number’s probably low and I think it’ll probably grow as this continues to move on,” Brazeau said.
Grades K-5
Students in grades kindergarten through the fifth grade will receive packet materials beginning Thursday in time to begin the following Monday. For those unable to pick them up from teachers, the district is working out a plan to deliver them to residences utilizing school buses.
The transmission of the coronavirus through the physical school packets could come to mind for those on the receiving end but Brazeau said the district is taking extra precautions to try to avoid that possibility.
“What we don’t have is great knowledge with regards to how well the virus lives on paper and cardboard,” Brazeau said. “We know the post office is isolating the mail for 24 hours. I know Benton County Health suggested we do it for 48 hours just as a precaution. I’ve said we’re going to do it for 72 hours.”
So, when the packets are finished, they will be isolated in cardboard and then a procedure will be established for teachers to remain safe as they work with them, he added.
On the issue of utilizing Mid Columbia buses for delivery, the district plans to meet with the company next week to discuss an approach to routes and how it would all work. Mid Columbia reportedly laid off its drivers earlier this week but Brazeau said they would be brought back for these purposes.
Grades 7-12
Middle school and high school teachers are working to combine Google Classroom with the school district’s existing Edgenuity online curriculum program, which teachers can access to set up courses.
Google Classroom allows teachers to create, collect and grade assignments. The sessions will be offered live but will also be recorded so students can access them on demand.
“By using recorded lessons, students will be able to watch whenever they want to watch them and also be able to watch them a second time if they need to,” Brazeau said.
Teachers will also set times for “office hours” to provide assistance through email or over the phone for those that need help.
Brazeau said in his April 3 community update that the decision on grading policy will be left up to the student and family. At the high school level, which involves classes recorded on their transcripts, options exist on choosing to receive a grade, take the class on a pass/no pass basis or audit the class, which means it can be taken with no grade or credit issued.
Brazeau said forecasting high school classes for the 2020-21 school year will begin Monday, a process that will also be done online. Kindergarten registration has already launched online (as of Friday, the district had received 20 enrollments).
The school district currently plans to offer an on-campus summer program opportunity to students with the same grading options as offered under distance learning.
“The implementation of these strategies at each level will allow our students the opportunity to continue to learn as well as doing our best to make sure that the decision to transcript remains open,” Brazeau said.
The supplemental materials available through the school district’s website will remain in place. Brazeau said participation numbers have been encouraging so far. For example, one learning program, called IXL, has seen positive trends.
“In one day, we had over 10,000 questions that were asked and answered, so we thought we had some pretty good usage there and we were pleased with that,” Brazeau said.
Graduation
Brazeau expressed frustration over ODE’s delays on issuing guidance on high school graduation requirements for seniors. He had hoped to be able to move forward with a plan on that front following that Friday phone meeting with ODE but instead, the delays continue.
“If they would give us that along with guidance on what to do with juniors ... they keep vetting it,” Brazeau said Friday afternoon.
Brazeau said a proposed plan is supposed to be going soon to the Oregon Board of Education for approval. Details in those plans have not been publicly shared because nothing has been finalized and changes could be part of the state-level approval process.
“From my perspective, in a time of crisis, the last thing I want to do is give out bad information,” Brazeau said. “We’re supposed to be meeting with the board next week.”
Brazeau has said repeatedly that Philomath High’s seniors will not be negatively impacted and will graduate as planned.
Brazeau said the district is trying its best to keep the community informed on what’s going on with high school graduation and other topics. The superintendent does post updates on the school district’s website, for example, when he has news to share and the district also uses its School Messenger program to reach parents.
“Communication is difficult because nothing has changed,” Brazeau said. “I’m doing the best I can to not incite situations and then of course, as in every other situation, you get rumors that are out there — something about what we’re doing or what we’re not doing. The rumors are difficult; you almost have to have a staff on rumor control.”
