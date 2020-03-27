Philomath schools to reach out to parents, students beginning Monday

The Philomath School District’s teachers are about to connect with their students. Unfortunately, it won’t be in the classroom with a state-mandated school closure in effect at least until April 28 as part of the governor’s effort to stop the coronavirus spread.
“We’re going to start to do our supplemental instruction materials — we’re going to start getting those out on Monday,” Superintendent of Schools Buzz Brazeau said. “Our staff is going to be contacting kids and parents ... they’ll be doing that at least a couple of times a week, if not more, as we move through the closure.”
So what are supplemental instruction materials? Brazeau used the nonprofit organization Khan Academy as an example — a place where students can go to stay involved with learning.
“It’s a bunch of supplemental materials that are grade-specific, that are appropriate for the kids at their level of learning and it’ll just kind of keep them busy as they move forward,” Brazeau said.
Philomath educators are even planning to read books on a live social media feed to reach youngsters.
“Every night at about 7:30 on Facebook, we’ll stream an adult administrator or teacher reading bedtime stories to the little kids,” Brazeau said. “Just something to keep kids connected to learning.”
It’s pretty much the best plan that educators can come up with to try to keep their students engaged.
“What I know is there are certainly some great things that can be done with regards to online learning but I’m not convinced that the best way to get to online learning is to have COVID-19 virus force you there,” Brazeau said. “I think we need to be wise in what we do and not just react.”
He added, “The problem with the online stuff is that the chances that it coincides exactly with where you were at with the curriculum in the school is pretty nonexistent.”
Educators will try to initially reach every student by phone, email or both over Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Besides the supplemental materials, the district will also be surveying parents and students about access in their homes to computers and the internet.
“Once that information’s in, we’ll be able to figure out our next step based on what we know our needs are within our community,” Brazeau said.
The impact of the closure on high school seniors and their status for graduation remains a topic that Brazeau is following closely and one that still has no concrete contingency plan in place.
“We’re comfortable after reviewing our transcripts that our seniors are really in good shape,” Brazeau said. “I understand parents’ concern and I certainly will be much happier once ODE gets their guidance out to us but I’m very comfortable that our seniors are in good shape.”
Brazeau and other school administrators expected to sit in on an Oregon Department of Education update on Friday afternoon but that didn’t materialize as planned. ODE does send out updates on a routine basis to superintendents and principals, the most recent distributed on Thursday with various types of guidance on long-term school closures.
But more information is to come on graduation issues.
“They supposedly are going to be working through the weekend and giving it out to us on Monday,” Brazeau said.
Among the issues to be determined is whether or not public schools will be holding their graduation ceremonies as planned. Philomath High’s graduation is scheduled for June 6.
“We have to figure out ... how are we set up to do graduation? We’re even talking about different ways — depending on the level of social distancing and coming up with methods, if nothing else, to hold a virtual graduation ceremony. So we’re looking at a whole bunch of things,” he said.
These topics are expected to be part of the conversation Monday among members of the district’s governing board. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and can only be attended virtually by viewing it online on the school district’s Facebook page.
In the meantime, the waiting continues with hopes that classes will start up again sooner than later.
“It’s just a matter of getting this darn thing to flatten out so we can get back in school,” Brazeau said. “I’m one of the people that truly hopes we’ll have the opportunity to come back. For the beginning of the next school year, I think it would be too bad if the end of this school year was just a closure.”
