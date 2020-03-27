Philomath schools to reach out to parents, students beginning Monday

It’s pretty much the best plan that educators can come up with to try to keep their students engaged.

“What I know is there are certainly some great things that can be done with regards to online learning but I’m not convinced that the best way to get to online learning is to have COVID-19 virus force you there,” Brazeau said. “I think we need to be wise in what we do and not just react.”

He added, “The problem with the online stuff is that the chances that it coincides exactly with where you were at with the curriculum in the school is pretty nonexistent.”

Educators will try to initially reach every student by phone, email or both over Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Besides the supplemental materials, the district will also be surveying parents and students about access in their homes to computers and the internet.

“Once that information’s in, we’ll be able to figure out our next step based on what we know our needs are within our community,” Brazeau said.

The impact of the closure on high school seniors and their status for graduation remains a topic that Brazeau is following closely and one that still has no concrete contingency plan in place.