Philomath students earn degrees with OSU's Class of 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A traditional commencement ceremony did not occur this year because of the coronavirus pandemic but Oregon State University is celebrating Class of 2020 graduates this month with an online program.

The graduate list runs more than 7,000 with students from all 50 states and 73 countries. The number of graduates that OSU lists from Philomath comes in at 31.

In all, this year’s class includes 7,181 total graduates earning 7,452 degrees, with 267 people earning double degrees and two receiving three degrees.

OSU stated online that it still hopes to hold an on-site ceremony for the Class of 2020 in the fall when restrictions are eased on travel and large group events.

To watch celebratory messages and learn more about this year’s graduating class, go online to commencement.oregonstate.edu.

OSU’s list of Philomath graduates includes the following: