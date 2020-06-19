Philomath students earn degrees with OSU's Class of 2020

A traditional commencement ceremony did not occur this year because of the coronavirus pandemic but Oregon State University is celebrating Class of 2020 graduates this month with an online program.
The graduate list runs more than 7,000 with students from all 50 states and 73 countries. The number of graduates that OSU lists from Philomath comes in at 31.
In all, this year’s class includes 7,181 total graduates earning 7,452 degrees, with 267 people earning double degrees and two receiving three degrees.
OSU stated online that it still hopes to hold an on-site ceremony for the Class of 2020 in the fall when restrictions are eased on travel and large group events.
To watch celebratory messages and learn more about this year’s graduating class, go online to commencement.oregonstate.edu.
OSU’s list of Philomath graduates includes the following:
Megan K. Barnes, bachelor of science, zoology; Denzel T. Barrie, bachelor of arts, English; Sadie J. Blake, bachelor of science, biohealth sciences; Karlie D. Bullis, bachelor of arts, Magna cum laude, political science; Paige A. Celorie, bachelor of science, magna cum laude, environmental engineering; Erin M. Childers, bachelor of science, public health; Tina R. Collett, bachelor of science, public health; Ashlee D. Crank, bachelor of science, animal sciences; Danielle R. Gerding, bachelor of science, cum laude, psychology; Garrett J. Gerding, bachelor of science, agricultural sciences;
Kallie D. Hagel, bachelor of fine arts, summa cum laude, graphic design; Emma L. Howie, bachelor of science, cum laude, public health; Sandra J. Hunt, bachelor of arts, magna cum laude, anthropology; James A. Lehman, bachelor of science, political science; Alexis N. Lillis, bachelor of science, forestry; Brooke F. McNutt-Kaestner, bachelor of science, industrial engineering; Marina M. Medina-Garcia, bachelor of science, cum laude, business information systems, bachelor of science, cum laude, accountancy; Lindsey R. Michaud, bachelor of science, education, bachelor of science, mathematics; Deanna F. Miller, bachelor of science, chemical engineering; Anna R. Petersen, master of forestry, sustainable forest management;
Kelsey M. Provance, bachelor of science, biology; Trevor N. Sartnurak, bachelor of science, summa cum laude, civil engineering, bachelor of science, summa cum laude, forest engineering; Evan R. Schreiber, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering; Madeline M. Seim, bachelor of science, business administration; Jordan T. Sloan, bachelor of science, horticulture; Conor Smith, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering; Erik J. Swanson, bachelor of science, magna cum laude, fisheries and wildlife sciences; Scott W. Veldman, bachelor of science, nuclear engineering; Mitchell Virasak-Holmes, bachelor of science, chemical engineering; William O. Warnock, bachelor of science, agricultural business management;
Calvin C. Winney, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering.
