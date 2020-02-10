Philomath takes look at implementing a lodging tax on visitors

Last year, Benton County adopted a 3% transient lodging tax. The county has committed to sharing part of that revenue to Philomath, Monroe and Adair Village.

Corvallis imposes a 9% TLT and has an agreement in place to also collect the county’s revenue and transfer those funds minus any overhead expenses. Based on Corvallis numbers from fiscal year 2017, the county estimated an annual income of approximately $584,664.

With those agreements in place and with the county to collect taxes on the RV park and the local motel, it’s possible that Philomath could implement its own TLT with less of an administrative burden.

Workman referred to a legal guidebook published by the League of Oregon Cities. The information includes historical information that these types of taxes date back to the 1940s and statewide regulation that was approved in 2003. The changes and expansions that followed in 2005, 2013, 2017 and 2018 are also noted.

In 2003, the Oregon Legislature passed House Bill 2267 to implement a 1% statewide TLT and establish the Oregon Tourism Commission. The Oregon Department of Revenue has authorization to collect TLTs on behalf of cities and counties.

The state charges a 5% administrative fee, which gives Philomath an option to consider.

