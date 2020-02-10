Philomath takes look at implementing a lodging tax on visitors

Philomath’s influx of visitors will increase in the near future with the construction of a new recreational vehicle park and as a result, the city could raise new funds for tourism-related purposes through the implementation of a transient lodging tax.
City Manager Chris Workman brought details of the possibilities to last week's meeting of the Philomath Finance and Administrative Committee.
Workman mentioned a conservative estimate of $30,000 to $40,000 in annual income through a transient lodging tax, or TLT. State law dictates that 70% of the revenue must be used for tourism-related promotions, facilities or financing debt related to a facility that would fall in that category. The city would be able to use the remaining 30% for any purpose and it could go straight into the General Fund.
“A lot of this discussion is getting fueled with the recent approval of the RV park,” Workman told the committee. “Currently, the only lodging facility we really have in town is the Galaxie Motel. ... We never felt like it would be worth the hassle of collecting a transient lodging tax on 15 rooms. But 15 rooms plus 175 RV spaces is a little bit of a different beast.”
TLTs can be imposed on visitors that stay in hotels, motels, resorts, inns, bed-and-breakfasts, cabins, lodges, RV sites, campgrounds, vacation rental houses and various other services that have surfaced in recent years such as Airbnb, VRBO and HomeAway.
Last year, Benton County adopted a 3% transient lodging tax. The county has committed to sharing part of that revenue to Philomath, Monroe and Adair Village.
Corvallis imposes a 9% TLT and has an agreement in place to also collect the county’s revenue and transfer those funds minus any overhead expenses. Based on Corvallis numbers from fiscal year 2017, the county estimated an annual income of approximately $584,664.
With those agreements in place and with the county to collect taxes on the RV park and the local motel, it’s possible that Philomath could implement its own TLT with less of an administrative burden.
Workman referred to a legal guidebook published by the League of Oregon Cities. The information includes historical information that these types of taxes date back to the 1940s and statewide regulation that was approved in 2003. The changes and expansions that followed in 2005, 2013, 2017 and 2018 are also noted.
In 2003, the Oregon Legislature passed House Bill 2267 to implement a 1% statewide TLT and establish the Oregon Tourism Commission. The Oregon Department of Revenue has authorization to collect TLTs on behalf of cities and counties.
The state charges a 5% administrative fee, which gives Philomath an option to consider.
“So even if we weren’t going through the county and would have to do it ourselves, we could do it through the Department of Revenue, give them 5% of the total amount they collected on our behalf and we’d still be ahead,” Workman said. “That discussion is still to be had but that’s going to make it much easier for smaller jurisdictions” to establish their own TLTs.
The businesses that collect the tax from their customers would keep 5% of the amount for their own overhead purposes.
As mentioned, if Philomath does implement the tax, 70% of the revenue goes to tourism-related endeavors. As examples, Workman said funds could go to the chamber for a visitors center or for any of its events that draw visitors into town. The same situation could apply to an organization like the Frolic & Rodeo, which attracts out-of-towners, or any other nonprofits that fall into that realm.
As for a rate, that would be a number to be determined, although Workman said research has revealed that most fall in the 4% to 6% range.
“The nice part about a transient lodging tax from the city’s perspective is you’re typically collecting it from people outside of your area,” Workman said. “You’re not taxing residents.”
Visitors spending more than 30 days at the RV park would only pay the tax for the first month.
City staff plans to do more legwork on gathering information, options and numbers and will bring those details to the committee’s next meeting. The issue will also go through the office of City Attorney Jim Brewer.
Workman said it’s a process that could move forward fairly quickly.
Said City Councilor David Low, “It seems like it would be in the best interest of the community to raise more revenue without a burden on citizens.”
In other news from the Feb. 4 committee meeting:
• Melissa Murphy of Business Oregon went over financing possibilities involved with the new water treatment plant project. Murphy shared numbers based on a $14.2 million loan. She said interest rates are historically low right now, although that could change at any time, and the city could finance for 30 years, a term not available through banks if selling bonds. The city does have other financing options and for now, the committee opted to move forward by submitting a letter of intent to apply for the financing package, although a final decision would come later.
• The committee took a look at the format and process involved with the city manager’s evaluation. After a 20-minute discussion on options, the matter was tabled with a recommendation anticipated at a Feb. 28 meeting.
• The committee chose to retain Low as the chair.