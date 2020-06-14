Philomath trains new firefighters at downtown burn to learn

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sunday school for six new Philomath firefighters included a lot of fire but no brimstone.

The new recruits were part of a June 7 burn to learning exercise at a duplex off of Applegate Street. They wore black helmets to signify that they had never been in a fire, and they spent the morning manning hose lines and attacking flames from inside and outside of the structure.

They also occasionally received warnings about indiscretions, including for accidentally hosing down the safety officer's paperwork.

The fire recruits joined 16 seasoned firefighters and took turns entering one side of the duplex to fight fires that were started in pallets and straw bales. The other side of the duplex was in too poor of a condition to use for the drill, said Philomath Fire & Rescue Capt. Rich Saalsaa.

After several sessions of entering the building or attacking a section from the outside, personnel lit the front room ablaze and talked to the firefighters about fire behavior as the structure burned.

Families lined Applegate Street and watched from vehicles in the Marys Peak True Value parking lot. For a few minutes Saalsaa let children on Applegate Street take turns spraying water on a tree he was protecting near the front of the house.