Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: April 1, 2020

WEATHER
FORECAST
Wednesday: Light rain with a high of 50, low of 32 and 70% chance of precipitation.
Thursday: Few showers with a high of 52, low of 33 and 30% chance of precipitation.
Friday: Showers with a high of 49, low of 36 and 40% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: Showers with a high of 52, low of 38 and 40% chance of precipitation.
Sunday: Showers with a high of 56, low of 38 and 50% chance of precipitation.
Monday: Showers with a high of 56, low of 39 and 40% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday: Showers with a high of 54, low of 38 and 40% chance of precipitation.
RECENT READINGS
Date...High...Low...Prc.
March 23...52...40...0.11
March 24...49...37...0.24
March 25...51...31...0.04
March 26...51...29...0.02
March 27...51...38...0.05
March 28...53...44...0.03
March 29...57...47...0.11
Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.
You have free articles remaining.
MARYS RIVER LEVELS
FORECAST
Date...Stage...Flow
April 1...8.60...0.75
April 2...7.64...0.61
April 3...6.93...0.52
April 4...6.36...0.44
April 5...5.87...0.38
April 6...5.42...0.33
April 7...5.04...0.28
RECENT READINGS
Date...Stage...Flow
March 23...3.87...0.17
March 24...4.03...0.18
March 25...4.67...0.25
March 26...4.79...0.26
March 27...4.55...0.23
March 28...4.46...0.22
March 29...4.43...0.22
Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!