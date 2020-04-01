Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: April 1, 2020

Marys River
PHILOMATH EXPRESS, FILE

WEATHER

FORECAST

Wednesday: Light rain with a high of 50, low of 32 and 70% chance of precipitation.

Thursday: Few showers with a high of 52, low of 33 and 30% chance of precipitation. 

Friday: Showers with a high of 49, low of 36 and 40% chance of precipitation.

Saturday: Showers with a high of 52, low of 38 and 40% chance of precipitation.

Sunday: Showers with a high of 56, low of 38 and 50% chance of precipitation.

Monday: Showers with a high of 56, low of 39 and 40% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday: Showers with a high of 54, low of 38 and 40% chance of precipitation.

RECENT READINGS

Date...High...Low...Prc.

March 23...52...40...0.11

March 24...49...37...0.24

March 25...51...31...0.04

March 26...51...29...0.02

March 27...51...38...0.05

March 28...53...44...0.03

March 29...57...47...0.11

Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.

MARYS RIVER LEVELS

FORECAST

Date...Stage...Flow

April 1...8.60...0.75

April 2...7.64...0.61

April 3...6.93...0.52

April 4...6.36...0.44

April 5...5.87...0.38

April 6...5.42...0.33

April 7...5.04...0.28

RECENT READINGS

Date...Stage...Flow

March 23...3.87...0.17

March 24...4.03...0.18

March 25...4.67...0.25

March 26...4.79...0.26

March 27...4.55...0.23

March 28...4.46...0.22

March 29...4.43...0.22

Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.

