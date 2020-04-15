Philomath Weather and Marys River Levels: April 15, 2020

WEATHER
FORECAST
Wednesday: Cloudy with a high of 63, low of 45 and 20% chance of precipitation.
Thursday: Sunny with a high of 71, low of 42 and 0% chance of precipitation.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 73, low of 43 and 0% chance of precipitation.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 64, low of 43 and 10% chance of precipitation.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 67, low of 43 and 20% chance of precipitation.
Monday: AM showers with a high of 63, low of 43 and 30% chance of precipitation.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 65, low of 45 and 20% chance of precipitation.
RECENT READINGS
Date...High...Low...Prc.
April 6...60...46...0.00
April 7...64...38...0.00
April 8...72...37...0.00
April 9...80...39...0.00
April 10...71...43...0.00
April 11...65...42...0.00
April 12...68...36...0.00
Source: Fern Road and Airport Road station via wunderground.com.
MARYS RIVER LEVELS
FORECAST
Date...Stage...Flow
April 15...4.26...0.21
April 16...4.12...0.19
April 17...4.01...0.18
April 18...3.92...0.17
April 19...3.84...0.16
April 20...3.78...0.16
April 21...3.71...0.15
RECENT READINGS
Date...Stage...Flow
April 6...6.49...0.46
April 7...6.00...0.39
April 8...5.64...0.35
April 9...5.38...0.32
April 10...5.15...0.30
April 11...4.97...0.28
April 12...4.79...0.26
Note: Measurements based on National Weather Service observations at noon each day. Flow measured in thousands of cubic feet per second (kcfs). Flood stage is 20 feet.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!